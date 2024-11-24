Porsha Williams’ divorce featured in Season 16 sneak peek, plus Simon Guobadia sues the RHOA star

Bravo Fan Fest had quite the surprise in store for attendees, treating them to a first look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16.

Porsha Williams’ tumultuous divorce from Simon Guobadia will take center stage based on what was featured in the sneak peek.

The clip shows Porsha at her lawyer’s office as she attempts to deal with her divorce.

That’s not the only thing the now single mom has to contend with, as Simon is not making things easy.

At one point, he sent a cease-and-desist order to prevent the Bravo star from filming RHOA in their marital home, but a judge recently ruled in Porsha’s favor.

She was granted “unrestricted right to film and produce television, film, or social media” in their home and was also granted temporary sole possession of the residence.

However, just recently, the 60-year-old filed another lawsuit against his wife, this time accusing her of defamation.

RHOA Season 16 First Look features Porsha Williams’ divorce

The RHOA star is giving viewers an inside look into her divorce from Simon as she opens up in the Season 16 teaser.

Bravo shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 from #BravoFanFest, here’s a first look at the all-new season of #RHOA! 🍑.”

“My divorce from Simon; I haven’t dealt with the emotional part yet. I’ve had to deal with logistics,” Says says in the clip. “It’s really weird; it feels really cold.”

The 43-year-old also hints at what went wrong in her short-lived marriage, pointing to financial trouble.

“I started just realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruths,” she shares, adding, “I felt the need to file when I did to protect my assets.”

The teaser shows Porsha and her legal team strategizing on how to deal with Simon’s attempt to prevent her from filming RHOA in the home.

“Because Simon sent a cease and desist, I can’t film in the house,” Porsha reveals in her confessional. “You don’t play with where I make my money; don’t do that!”

Simon Guobadia is suing Porsha for defamation

The RHOA star has already sorted out that legal hurdle and has been given the go-ahead to film in her home.

However, Simon has since filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, accusing her of defaming his character.

People reported that Simon’s lawsuit claims she made “false and defamatory statements” about him, implying that he “suffers from erectile dysfunction.”

He referenced an Instagram Story that was posted on Porsha’s social media page that referenced erectile dysfunction.

Although Simon’s name was not mentioned in the post, he alleged in documents obtained by the media outlet that it caused “significant harm” to his “personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and inflicted severe emotional distress.”

He is requesting the sum of $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in 2025.