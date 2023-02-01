Porsha Williams curvy in red dress while honeymooning in Europe

Porsha Williams looked red hot in a recent post shared online.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is currently honeymooning in Malta, Europe with her new husband Simon Guobadia, and they’re having a grand time.

Porsha shared photos from a night out and she wore a floor-length red dress that hugged her curves.

The outfit featured long sleeves with sheer panels strategically placed from top to bottom.

Porsha looked glam with dark eyeshadow, bronze cheeks, and nude lips as she leaned in close to Simon for the photo.

She wore her long hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulder and she accessorized with large gold earrings and a gold cuff.

The newlyweds were seemingly enjoying dinner and they both had big smiles on their faces as Simon wrapped one arm around his wife’s waist.

“Love ❤️ Honeymooning. #MaltaLovers,” Porsha captioned the post.

Porsha Williams enjoys a European honeymoon with Simon Guobadia

The newly married Bravo star has been living it up since tying the knot last year.

After planning two lavish weddings it’s not surprising that the couple upped the ante for their honeymoon.

They kicked off the new year in Simon’s home country of Nigeria and enjoy their time with family and friends.

However, that hometown trip didn’t count as a honeymoon for Simon and Porsha, as they opted instead for a romantic getaway to Europe.

Porsha posted another video on Instagram from their getaway as they enjoyed a daytime meal.

The Pursuit of Porsha author captured a cute moment with her husband as they dined outdoors while singing along to Marvin Gaye–looking happier than ever.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams promotes Pampered by Porsha

Porsha Williams is more than just a wife and reality TV star, she’s also an entrepreneur with several business ventures, one being Pampered by Porsha.

She takes full advantage of her growing social media by consistently promoting her brand online. She currently has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, and most recently she issued a reminder about her comfy linen line and urged people to shop from her company.

The affordable brand has sheets in 16 colors and a range of sizes made from high-quality materials.

Porsha argued that a great way to switch things up at home is to simply switch out your sheets and transform your space without much effort or money.

She gave an example by showcasing her daughter Pilar’s room all decked out in pink, Pampered by Porsha sheets.

“🧸Looking to change up your little one’s bedroom? Try changing up the color of their sheets! This is a great way for a fun change in their decor without having to change the rest of the room 💓,” wrote Porsha.

She also asked her followers to give their feedback on the pink decor and bedding and added, “Get yours today at PamperedByPorsha.com @pamperedbyporsha and on Amazon 🛍️.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.