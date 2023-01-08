Porsha Williams curvy in backless silk dress with thigh-high slit

Porsha Williams welcomes 2023 in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Porsha Williams has been traveling the world, and her latest adventure saw her in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video on social media that showed her having fun during a night out while clad in a sexy silk dress.

Porsha gave a 360-degree view of the outfit, first showing off the deep cut in the back as she strutted into the fancy restaurant while someone filmed her every move.

The video captured the former Bravo star as she made her way inside The Library and stood in front of a Christmas tree.

The front of the black silk dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with a single strap, and the outfit showcased her curves.

It also had a thigh-high slit at the side and tiny pleated details on the bottom half. She paired it with clear heels and a large gold clutch as she briefly showed off her dance moves while laughing in the video.

Porsha accessorized the outfit with large gold earrings and a gold bracelet and styled her hair flowing down her back in long-lose curls.

RHOA alum Porsha Williams stuns in a chic black dress

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posted the video on Instagram for her 7.2 million followers and noted that the clip was from a recent trip.

Porsha wore the stunning black dress in Lagos, Nigeria, in December, where she celebrated the holidays with her new husband, Simon Guobadia.

December 25 marked Simon and Porsha’s first Christmas as husband and wife after tying the knot in November with two ceremonies.

The first wedding was a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony held in Atlanta on November 25 to honor Simon’s Nigerian roots. Then on November 26, the couple had an American ceremony.

Since tying the knot, the couple has been busy making memories together, and they rang in 2023 in Simon’s home country.

“🇳🇬🔥Damn this is how you know you brought the year in right !! I hardly have pictures during this Lagos trip!!” wrote Porsha in her Instagram post. “*Detty December & New years was everything!! I guess i’ll scrape together some stuff for a reel lol !! Cuz baby we had a time @iamsimonguobadia 🇳🇬.”

Porsha Williams promotes GoNaked Hair

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has come a long way since we first met her on the show a decade ago. Since then, she’s leveraged her reality TV fame and has launched several successful business ventures.

Her GoNaked Hair brand continues to grow, with Porsha promoting the company with each social media post.

The brunette beauty is the best model for her brand, and she knows how to rock the various styles, from long curly wigs to shoulder-length bobs and sleek straight styles.

A few weeks ago, she promoted a popular new style, a headband wig, and told her followers that it’s one of her favorite items since it’s a quick and easy way to look fabulous.

“Pro Style Tip From Me: Have a HEADBAND WIG! @GoNakedHair’s headband wigs are one of my favorite items ever because of how easy it is to switch up your look with them!” she wrote.

“This is the perfect item to have for the holidays! Get yours today at GoNakedHair.com,” Porsha added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.