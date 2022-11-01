Porsha Williams crouches low as curvy Catwoman

Porsha Williams stuns at The New Celebrity Apprentice event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Porsha Williams looks incredible in an all-black look.

This Halloween, Porsha decided to dress up as Catwoman. And even though she stayed home this year, she still shared a photo shoot of her chic look.

She wore an all-black long-sleeve catsuit, hugging her amazing physique.

The reality star paired the look with a cat ear headpiece, large earrings, and a fake tail.

Her long and wavy hair extensions are from her own hair product brand, Go Naked Hair, which she founded back in 2013.

From her bikini looks to wearing spandex, Porsha has shown that she is definitely a fashionista, even after leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha Williams wows in wedding look

A few days ago, Porsha attended the wedding of her close friend Toya Johnson and her new husband, Robert Rushing. And she did so in style.

She went braless in a plunging maxi dress with sequin detailing. The dress had a large front cutout up to her thigh, showing off her toned legs. It was created by the popular designer Michael Costello.

The former Housewife complemented the gown with silver René Caovilla heels, dangling earrings, and her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Her dewy makeup look was done by celebrity makeup artist Jerlicia, who has also worked with Beyonce and K. Michelle.

Fellow reality star Shamea Morton and former Destiney’s Child member LeToya Luckett also attended the wedding.

Porsha Williams’ fitness routine

Porsha is a known lover of exercising. She recently shared that her all-time favorite type of working out is boxing.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she said, “Whether it’s directly with a trainer or just at a gym, boxing is such a great way to get into shape. I’ve done it in the past and absolutely loved it.”

The Reality star also shared that she doesn’t take herself too seriously regarding her eating habits. “I really am not on anything strict, to be honest. I just do what makes sense. If I’m craving a hamburger, I’ll have a hamburger. But then the next day I’ll make sure that I have a salad, a lot of water, and a good mix of vegetables.”

She frequently shares videos of herself working out with her seven million Instagram followers. She has not been posting as many recently because she is pregnant with her second child, her first with her fiance Simon Guobadia.