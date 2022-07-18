Porsha Williams buns out in swimsuit with rear view

Porsha Williams smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Porsha Williams is turning heads as she looks better than ever in a cheeky thong swimsuit.

The reality star and entrepreneur isn’t just a talking point on account of reportedly rejoining the Housewives franchise for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3. Porsha is now making headlines for her figure as she flaunts her swimsuit body in sun-drenched photos.

Posting to Instagram and for her 7.1 million followers last week, Porsha shared vacation snaps from Turks and Caicos, where it was yacht game strong as she showcased her enviable figure in a chic swim look.

Opening from the front of the vessel and amid ocean waters, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum posed folded down on her knees while in a backless black swimsuit with gold clasp detailing.

Looking glam as she went buns out, Porsha added in statement Chanel shades as she reminded fans of her designer taste, also rocking a long braid and a mean manicure.

A swipe right showed a similar and leggy shot as the mom of Pilar Jhena hung out on the boat.

Taking to her caption and shouting out the brand she runs, Porsha wrote: “Oh baby ima eat up a kini chile 🔥#HappyHumpDay 😆 Hey @djonreaonassis 😘 Hair: @gonakedhair.” Porsha went double-whammy, quickly following her post up with another showing off her cut-out and mesh-effect swimsuit from the front – here, the ex to Dennis McKinley showcased her curvy hips as she tagged luxury French brand Chanel for the shades – “thank you,” she wrote, saying that she “loves” them.

Porsha Williams said to be making Housewives return

Anyone missing Porsha on the Housewives franchise need only read reports that she’s set to join Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, Heather Gay, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3. Williams joined RHOA in Season 5, leaving after Season 13 and starring in her own Porsha’s Family Matters spinoff.

Porsha Williams calls Housewives ‘life-changing’

In her exit announcement last year, Porsha told her Instagram followers: “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.”

The Pampered by Porsha CEO added, “This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is currently streaming on Peacock.