Porsha Williams bashed for coaching her family to stay quiet after she got into a physical altercation

Porsha Williams is getting bashed online for her behavior in the recent episode of Porsha’s Family Matters and it’s not just because of the physical altercation. The reality TV personality’s attempt at trying to coach her family after the dramatic fight has been another point of contention for viewers.

Things turned physical between Porsha and Dennis McKinley and ended in plates being thrown across the restaurant and people trying to grab at each other. While it was hard to make out much during the chaotic scene, people are blaming Porsha for starting the altercation after she appeared to lunge at Dennis’s mother, Gina.

Porsha’s fiance Simon Guobadia had to restrain the 40-year-old in order for things to settle down. However, the next day, producers were annoyed when Porsha and her family pretended as if nothing had happened.

One producer even broke the fourth wall and confronted the cast for remaining silent about the fight. Soon enough it was revealed that Porsha had sent a text message to everyone and told them not to talk about it on camera.

Porsha Williams bashed for trying to coach her family to stay quiet after the fight

The Porsha’s Family Matters star got backlash online after the episode aired on Sunday night.

TV viewers expressed disappointment that Porsha had gotten into another physical altercation. However, they were even more upset that she tried to coach her family members to remain quiet about it.

“The hypocrisy. This show was a bad idea,” wrote one Twitter user.

“The fact that she told everyone to keep quiet regarding the fight is disgusting,” said another.

#PorshasFamilyMattersHaha, I love how the producers let us know about the text Porsha sent out. I am loving it. #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/dZYyhKfZe5 — Mpho (@Mpho50034376) January 12, 2022

Porsha Williams speaks out amid backlash

The Porsha’s Family Matters star spoke out yesterday and shared a lengthy post about why she told her family to stay quiet about the fight. However, that didn’t do much to quell the backlash, and she quickly deleted the post.

Monsters & Critics captured a screenshot of the message which read in part, “I spoke to some of my family members that were present and decided at the time it was best not to talk about what cameras didn’t get to capture.”

Porsha also claimed she was trying to protect Dennis Mckinley by telling her family to stay quiet but the RHOA alum is still getting bashed online because of it.

“Porsha’s telling people not to talk! I wonder why?” questioned one commenter.

“The reason Porsha didn’t want to talk about the night before was maybe bc she and storm were the antagonizers and swung first,” posted another Twitter user. “So if everyone spoke about it she wouldn’t be able to control the narrative.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.