Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes reunite for skintight Vegas night

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes enjoy a ladies night out in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @Porsha4real/@neneleakes/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams reunited with Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes for good old-fashion Vegas fun.

Porsha shared the stunning photos for her 7.1 million Instagram followers after enjoying some time with her longtime friend.

Porsha and NeNe hung out with a third person as the glammed-up girls posed on a blue couch.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 star revealed in the caption that the friend was named Elaine and that the night was one for the books.

Porsha wore a skintight Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit in blue and white. Porsha’s catsuit featured the designer’s name on a belt around the waist. She rocked her long dark locks in a sleek straight style with a center part. Porsha accessorized her ensemble with silver jewelry, including dangling earrings.

NeNe also wore a bodysuit, opting for all black. The cutout suit showed quite a bit of skin as it laced up her arms and legs. NeNe also wore her hair in a sleek straight style. NeNe and Porsha’s friend wore a blue bodysuit with a plunging neckline and her hair in braids.

Her caption read, “Viva Las Vegas!! One for the books! @neneleakes & our lovely friend @elaineswann.”

Porsha Williams recently filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Porsha recently filmed The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand. She wasn’t originally part of the cast, but after RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer dropped out at the last minute, Porsha took her place.

Other cast members include The Real Housewives Salt Lake City ladies Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives Potomac women Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, The Real Housewives New York’s Leah McSweeney, and The Real Housewives Miami’s Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria.

The women filmed for a week in Thailand in what promises to be a drama-filled show for the Peacock series.

And while NeNe was in the middle of a legal battle with Bravo during filming, she recently dropped her lawsuit.

NeNe Leakes drops Bravo Lawsuit

NeNe’s lawsuit against Bravo surprised many people because she was with the network for such a long time.

Late last month, she dropped her discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and the production companies that created the Housewives show. NeNe’s Twitter biography claimed she was blacklisted and couldn’t get work following her legal action.

NeNe’s decision to drop the legal action could pave the way for future collaborations between NeNe and Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.