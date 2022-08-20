Pieper James showcases a cut-out green string bikini on the beach

Pieper James stuns in a bikini. Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Pieper James stunned Bachelor Nation with her beauty when she first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Now she has continued to wow her followers as a social media influencer, as she poses in revealing swimwear.

As she and Brendan Morais began a relationship on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, they caused quite a stir as Brendan was accused of keeping Natasha Parker around until Pieper got there.

According to fans and other alums, and then Brendan and Pieper themselves, they had met and gone on dates prior to filming BIP.

While the two allegedly broke up once after the show started to air, they ultimately got back together and are now happier than ever.

As both Pieper and Brendan continue to work their influencer gigs, they also have a strong fan base behind them individually and in their relationship together. Moreover, Pieper has dazzled viewers with her swimwear and barely-there outfits since appearing on the Bachelor franchise shows.

Pieper James looks amazing in her emerald green string bikini

On her Instagram page, Pieper has posted two photos and one video of herself looking gorgeous while she caught some rays on the beach of St. Martin Island in the Caribbean.

With her curly hair down and gold hoop earrings in, Pieper showed off her toned legs and stomach in a tiny string bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The top of Pieper’s bikini had a string across the bottoms, with a triangle cut-out around the cups, while it haltered around her neck.

She went on to caption her photo by saying, “pieper has notifications silenced,” as she enjoyed some relaxing and quiet time on the beach and in the ocean.

Bachelor Nation alums and followers react to her photos

Kit Keenan, also from Matt’s season of The Bachelor, was the first to comment, and she posted twice, saying, “you’re so hot” and “flaaaaames.”

Another fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Chelsea Vaughn, also posted as she declared, “This green on you [green heart].”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Other fans gave Pieper emojis such as fire flames, heart-faced ones, and red and green hearts while letting her know how hot she looked.

One user exclaimed, “Wow wow wow,” while another stated, “This is so flattering on you!!!”

Another follower of Pieper’s added, “Looks beautiful!!! I’m hoping to go next year with my husband. Any suggestions please!!!”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

As Pieper and Brendan continue their love story together, Bachelor Nation fans love seeing Pieper as an influencer and seeing her photos on Instagram.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.