Pieper James poses in high-cut, revealing one-piece with knee-high snakeskin boots

Pieper James shows off her beach-bod as she poses in the sun. Pic credit: ABC

Although Pieper James, a former contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, didn’t receive his final rose, she did make some waves on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Apparently, she and Brendan Morais had been hanging out prior to their arrival on Bachelor in Paradise and received some flak for it from other castmates. While there was some drama from the other beach-goers, the couple has stayed together since the show and seem happier than ever by the looks of their social media accounts.

Pieper takes Instagram by storm in her revealing one-piece swimsuit paired with heeled boots

Now Pieper is making more waves on her Instagram page as she posed in a textured one-piece black swimsuit, with knee-high snakeskin boots.

Pieper definitely looked beach-ready in her low v-cut and open back suit, complete with very high-cut sides. As she reclined back on a concrete bench in the first photo, the suit and boots showed off Pieper’s toned legs.

In the second picture, Pieper leaned back to lay down, combing her hands through her hair, as she basked in the sun.

Pieper also made the comment that she loves when she gets to work with women photographers, as she captioned her post: “happy women’s history! something about shooting with female photographers hits different @christinemarieshields.”

Bachelor Nation alums took to Pieper’s photographs and post to show their support and love for her.

Kit Keenan, daughter of famous fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley, was on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor with Pieper. She wrote, “yo whaaaat.”

Kendall Long is most well-known for her relationship with Grocery Store Joe Amabile from Bachelor in Paradise. Although the duo didn’t last, she does love Pieper’s look, as she commented, “You are a BABE! (with two fire flame emojis).”

Ryan Marcelle Claytor, Chelsea Vaughn, and Serena Chew, all fellow women on Matt’s season with Pieper couldn’t get over her photos. Ryan gave Pieper three fire flame emojis, and Chelsea and Serena both commented on Pieper using a female photographer.

Chelsea posted, “Female photographer thing is SO TRUE,” and Serena exclaimed, “EMPOWERING (with two fire flame emojis and clapping hands).”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Pieper and Brendan Morais are loving the dating life with each other

Pieper, and her man, Brendan Morais, have faced some drama in the Bachelor franchise, but their relationship has stood the test of time. They are still currently together as of now and have been in the spotlight quite a bit lately.

Allegedly, Brendan would have already proposed to Pieper, but she just isn’t quite ready yet. She stated that she’s having too much fun living with her friend and roommate, Serena Chew.

Maybe the two will be engaged soon, and they’ll move in together, but for now, it seems they are both enjoying their relationship and dating one another while having fun.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.