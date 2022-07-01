Pieper James bares backside for outdoor shower

Pieper James bares her backside. Pic credit: ABC

Pieper James made her debut on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor but hit the jackpot after going on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Pieper is excited about the summer season, though, as she loves the sunshine and bikinis.

Recently, she showed an edited video of herself showering off in an outdoor shower in a bright orange thong bikini.

Pieper James shows off her toned body during summertime

As she ran her hands through her hair as the water hit her body and head, Pieper soaked up the experience.

She bared her whole backside in her thong bikini bottoms with the blue skies, beach, and ocean in the background.

Pieper captioned her post, “the thing about me is if I see an outdoor shower imam get in it #summeronmymind #outdoorshower.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Pieper’s photo

Pieper’s boyfriend, Brendan Morais, was the first to comment on her revealing swimsuit photo and caption as he joked with her and wrote, “You ain’t that outside.”

She put back, tagging him in her response, “@brendanmorais but i’ll be staying outside.”

Another viewer asked Pieper how she edits her photos and videos, and Pieper wrote back that she uses tezza.

Other fans reacted to Pieper’s bare backside commenting on how gorgeous she is. Another person also stated, “I am in Cabo too! Enjoy!”

Pieper and Brendan’s relationship

Now with Brendan, who was also on that season of BIP, Pieper and Brendan’s relationship wasn’t always easy.

Although they are together and extremely happy now, it wasn’t always roses and sunshine.

When Pieper first arrived at the beach, she found herself in a love triangle with Brendan and Natasha Parker.

While Brendan stated he and Natasha’s relationship wasn’t serious before Pieper arrived on the beach, Natasha and some other contestants said otherwise.

Furthermore, Brendan and Pieper’s accounts of what all happened between them before they both got to Paradise were also skewed and different, which also led the other contestants to question their intentions.

There was more controversy and speculation among the others and Bachelor Nation that Brendan and Pieper had some sort of a relationship prior to showing up in Mexico.

Although the two broke up after they returned home from filming, they were able to work through things. Since then, they have grown as individuals and as a couple.

While there was a great deal of drama to start, it seems that now, Brendan and Pieper are happy with where they are today.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.