Pics with 90 Day Fiance fan reveal major clue about Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship status

A recent photo with a 90 Day Fiance fan provided a major clue about Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s relationship status.

90 Day Fiance fans know Ari and Bini from Season 2 of The Other Way when the couple was living in Biniyam’s native country of Ethiopia before welcoming their son, Avi.

Despite plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the couple got engaged and Ariela applied for Biniyam’s K-1 visa to come live with her in the U.S. Currently, on 90 Day Fiance, their storyline is playing out, showing their arrival stateside as they navigate life as a family of three living in New Jersey.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers have speculated that Ariela and Biniyam broke up but haven’t disclosed it due to NDA’s they have to sign regarding leaking information about their current lives.

Ariela and Biniyam pose with a 90 Day Fiance fan in newly surfaced pic

However, new pics suggest that Ariela and Biniyam worked everything out and are still living together in New Jersey. A 90 Day Fiance fan recently took to Reddit where they shared photos of a fan with Ariela and Biniyam, along with Ari’s mom Janice.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ariela hosted a yard sale in her hometown of Princeton, New Jersey, last weekend, playing off the fact that 90 Day Fiance viewers have accused her of mooching off her parents.

“Due to the immense demand for me to stop mooching off of my parents, I have decided to have an immense yard sale of epic non-moochy proportions!” Ariela sarcastically told her Instagram followers ahead of announcing the yard sale’s location.

According to the 90 Day Fiance fan, Ariela and her family were a pleasure to be around. “They were so nice! I actually had a good time, and got some cute things. The whole family was chatty and friendly. Everything was priced really well. Wish them all the best!” read the caption on the post.

Are Ariela and Biniyam keeping their marital status hush-hush?

Ari and Bini haven’t shared any photos of themselves together recently on social media, leading curious 90 Day Fiance viewers to wonder whether they were still together.

However, last winter, photos surfaced from what appeared to be Biniyam and Ariela’s wedding in her home state of New Jersey.

Furthermore, Biniyam stirred up rumors last fall that he was already in the U.S. when he shared a video with his and Ari’s son Avi. As they ran outside, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the cars in the parking lot had New Jersey license plates.

It looks like at least for now, Ariela and Biniyam have worked through their issues and are still a couple.

