Photos of Jasmine and Gino in Michigan prove the 90 Day Fiance couple is still going strong

If you placed bets on Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo parting ways this season, say goodbye to all your money.

Spoiler alert! The tumultuous couple is still together, and they were recently spotted during a day out in Michigan.

Jasmine is now in the U.S. with Gino despite every single viewer who watched the show thinking they would be over by now.

If you’ve been watching 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it made sense to assume that the pair wouldn’t make it.

They’ve broken up several times since the season started, but they always managed to reconcile.

Honestly, though, that last fight between Jasmine and Gino was the most explosive one we’ve seen yet–and there’s been a lot of them.

When Jasmine claimed for the second time that she had slept with her ex, and he was better in bed than Gino, we knew there was no coming back from that!

However, we obviously knew nothing because, once again, we were taken on a ride.

Jasmine tearfully coordinated a dramatic proposal and begged the 53-year-old to take her back, and he did.

Jasmine and Gino were spotted taking a stroll in Michigan

Someone spotted the couple taking a stroll, during a day out in Gino’s hometown, Michigan, and they snapped a few photos of the couple.

The first image showed the Panamanian dressed in a black outfit and a black cap with Gino beside her in a purple shirt and his infamous hat. However, that photo only showed a back view of the pair and a hint of Jasmine’s side profile.

The second photo gave us a better view of Gino from the front as he crossed the street, looking a bit annoyed. It wouldn’t be surprising if the coupe had just gotten into another explosive argument, which has become a norm for the TLC stars.

Jasmine and Gino stir up drama on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance

At this point, we don’t need to anticipate the Tell All because we know that Jasmine and Gino are still together and that the 35-year-old made it to the US.

The pair filmed for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, and let’s just, say it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the couple.

In the trailer for the new season, Jasmine accused Gino of cheating after she found a lip gloss in his car.

It’s unclear who the beauty product belongs to or how Gino will explain that one, but we won’t know until the show airs.

Now, all we want to know is if the couple made it down the aisle, and with this unpredictable pair, it wouldn’t be surprising.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.