Phaedra Parks upped the ante on Valentine’s Day with a sizzling photo that differed from others you may have seen on the day set aside for lovers.

Instead of rocking the typical colors often associated with Valentine’s Day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum switched things up and opted for blue while dripping in diamonds.

Phaedra gave her best model poses in the professional photoshoot as she stood in front of a blue backdrop made from large 3D folding fans.

She wore a blue minidress with long, full-glove sleeves and a high neckline, adding glittery ankle-strap heels that were about eight inches high.

She styled the outfit with rings, shimmery chandelier earrings, and a chunky diamond necklace. The mom of two went all out with the theme, even donning blue shoulder-length hair.

In one photo, Phaedra sat on the blue platform with one leg crossed as she stared intently into the camera, while another photo was a close-up of her lips.

She added a long, white fur jacket in the last photo in the slide as she stood in extra-high heels while the fur dragged on the floor.

“Don’t be #blue I already fell for you 😉 #HappyValentinesDay,” she captioned the post.

Is Phaedra Parks joining Married to Medicine?

Rumors are floating that the queen of shade will be back on Bravo very soon, but don’t expect to see her on RHOA. Instead, the reports say she was asked to join the cast of Married to Medicine amid a Season 10 shakeup.

In case you’re wondering about the connection — since Phaedra is an attorney and not an MD — that would be via her alleged doctor boyfriend.

Carlos King dropped the tea last month on his podcast, Reality with the King, confirming the news that Phaedra was approached to join the show.

“I have known for over a month that, yes baby, Miss Phaedra Parks was set to join Married to Medicine.” What he does not know, however, is whether or not she has signed on the dotted line.

Carlos said the network loves Phaedra and has been trying to find ways to bring her back since her controversial 2017 firing.

The 49-year-old made an appearance in the new franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, and she was also a cast member of the Peacock spinoff series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which aired in 2022.

RHOA alum Phaedra Parks is a big fan of General Mills

The mom of two has 2.9 million followers on Instagram, and she recently shared her love for General Mills with them.

She posted a photo of a personalized box of Honey Vanilla Phaedra Cheerios and thanked the company for the honor.

“Just when I thought I was giving chocolate thunder @cheerios said no ma’am it’s giving gluten free sweet honey with a hint of vanilla 😍 Thanks @generalmills #Delicious & nutritious #cereal,” she captioned the post.

The gluten-free breakfast treat is made from whole grain oats and can help to lower cholesterol and improve heart health.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.