Phaedra Parks shows off her curves in a yellow crochet dress

The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks, is known for her sharp reads and the heavy shade she threw at her castmates.

But now she is getting out of the shade and staying in the sun in a fun pic she posted to Instagram this week.

Phaedra left RHOA after Season 9, and fell out of the Bravo spotlight for several years. But now fans have been calling for her return, whether it be to RHOA or any other show.

She recently starred on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and viewers realized how much they missed her.

Regardless of whether she returns to our screens, Phaedra stays active on social media, and fans love keeping up with her and her boys, Ayden (Mr. President) and Dylan (The Prince).

Phaedra was in the Sunshine State with her boys, and Ayden snapped a pic of his mom posing in a fun summer dress.

Phaedra Parks caught some rays in Miami

Phaedra showed off her amazing physique in a dress made by Alice + Olivia. The pointelle knit maxi dress shined in a bright yellow, and looked beautiful against Phaedra’s skin.

The scoop neckline accentuated Phaedra’s curves, and the bodycon style fit her perfectly. She accessorized with a long gold chain necklace, and multiple bracelets.

Phaedra’s long blonde hair was parted in the middle, and fell all the way down to her waist. She definitely looked like she belonged in Miami, where she had been vacationing since Labor Day weekend.

Will Phaedra Parks ever return to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

The woman of all trades; attorney, mortician, and Southern Belle spent seven seasons holding a peach, but does she want to get back into the fray with the Housewives? She says she doesn’t, and that she is done with that part of her life for now.

Phaedra joked, “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.” But on a more serious side, Phaedra admitted she is just not interested, saying, “I have made it clear, that’s not what I want to do.”

But after dipping her toe back into reality TV on RHUGT, rumors swirled that Phaedra might grace the ladies of the Real Housewives of Dubai with her presence. Phaedra is currently building a home in the UAE, and also has a close friend on the cast, Caroline Brooks.

Phaedra even said that she feels that the ratings would improve if she joined the Dubai cast, but stars Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan aren’t interested in any new friends.

Whatever happens in Phaedra’s future, fans will be following her journey.

