Phaedra Parks sends temperatures soaring in yellow plunging jumpsuit

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks shared a silly video from the set of her Dish Nation show.

The video originally appeared on TikTok, but she re-posted it on her Instagram feed.

A very blonde Phaedra gazed at another Dish Nation employee, Tanner Thomason, as the two made eyes at one another.

Tanner sat at his laptop with a trucker hat on as he looked mesmerized by the reality TV star. Simultaneously, Phaedra also appeared awestruck by her co-worker.

Phaedra’s co-star blew her a kiss across the room, and she caught the gesture of affection. Tanner spun around in his chair and struck a few poses as Phaedra did the same.

The editing was timed perfectly so that the clip alternated from Phaedra to her co-host. There was a sparkling effect on the video, which made the entire thing glitter, adding to the glitzy appearance of the shot.

The background music played with the lyrics, “When I look at him, and he looks at me” by R Kelly. Music fans may remember the dialogue from R Kelly’s famous Trapped In The Closet saga.

In the end, a third party entered the video, but he appeared to feel the third wheel energy. The large red text said, “Ight, I’mma Head Out.”

Phaedra Parks in yellow jumpsuit strikes pose at Dish Nation

Phaedra sported long sleek hair and a yellow jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The jumpsuit featured intricate designs on the bodice, with a long sleeve and long pant combination.

Phaedra tagged her stylist, the creator of the jumpsuit, and the House Of Fashun brand.

Her caption read, “When @gramoftan looks at me 👀 😜😍 @dishnation Jumper: @shunmelson @houseoffashun 🎨: @makeupmadnessbycherry 💇🏽‍♀️: @ebonyrose.thesalon.”

As the latest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta ends, rumors of Phaedra’s involvement in the next season continue.

Phaedra Parks returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Phaedra Parks‘ RHOA career had an abrupt ending after she allegedly made up sexual assault allegations against her then-best friend, Kandi Burruss.

Phaedra was condemned for her actions, and fans likely didn’t think they would see her again. But it seems that time heals all wounds because she appeared on Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

However, Phaedra said she could come back if she wanted to and made it clear she didn’t want to return.

She told ET, “No, I don’t want to pick up a peach. If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie, but that’s not… no, as I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do. No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, OK?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.