Phaedra Parks is a knockout in plunging Versace gown for Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Phaedra Parks stunned in Versace dress at Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: @phaedraparks/Instagram

Phaedra Parks looked stunning as she attended one of the biggest events for Bravo celebrities.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was one of over 200 guests who watched Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas tie the knot over the weekend.

Phaedra has not been part of the franchise for quite some time. However, she has a good relationship with Teresa and happily attended her celebration of love.

Her former co-stars, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, were also in attendance.

As one might expect from Teresa, her wedding was a glamorous event. This meant guests were challenged to dress to impress in their most fabulous attire.

Phaedra, not being one to miss out on a chance to get dolled up, accepted the challenge and knocked it out of the park with her final look.

Phaedra Parks stuns in all-black Versace gown

While celebrating Luis and Teresa’s union, Phaedra took a moment to show off her amazing look for the occasion.

She wore an all-black, floor-length gown made by Versace. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline complete with halter straps.

The fitted dress accentuated Phaedra’s curves and allowed her to show some skin with a thigh-high slit on the side.

Phaedra finished her look with a pair of black heels and a diamond necklace and styled her hair in an up-do with loose curls in the front.

In her caption, Phaedra wrote, “#Love is in the sky!” and congratulated Teresa on her big day.

Phaedra Parks does not want to return to RHOA

While the verdict is still out on how fans feel about the current season of RHOA, Phaedra wants to be clear that she is not interested in returning to the franchise.

Since her exit, there have been multiple rumors that she would be getting her peach back. However, Phaedra is doubling down on the fact that she has moved on from the show and will not be looking back.

She has made appearances on RHUGT, where she became friends with multiple women from the Housewives franchise. She was also spotted in an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which sparked rumors she may be joining the show in the future.

Although Phaedra has not confirmed any of her future plans, she is keeping her options open. Since being introduced to the world, fans have watched her work in a funeral home, produce fitness videos, practice law, and raise two children.

She’s proven versatile, resilient, and able to maintain her popularity and relevance outside of being a housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.