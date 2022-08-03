Phaedra Parks doubles down on RHODubai move; says she’ll improve ratings

Former RHOA star, Phaedra Parks says she can improve RHODubai ratings. Pic credit: Peacock

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is ready for a change in scenery.

She recently admitted that she was not interested in returning to the franchise that made her famous.

However, she said that joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai “is a real possibility.”

She bluntly said that she knows how to bring in the ratings, promising that there would be a boost in ratings if she were to join The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The Southern Belle recently appeared on an episode of the show as a friend of Caroline Brooks. She went on different outings with the cast.

One of the notable scenes was when Caroline invited her to go indoor skiing with Caroline Stanbury and Lesa Milan, who do not get along.

RHOA Phaedra Parks insists she knows how to bring in the ratings

The Secrets of Southern Belle author doubled down, insisting she can improve the Real Housewives of Dubai ratings. In an interview with Page Six, she confidently said, “What brings in the ratings brings in the ratings, honey. Just look at the numbers.”

The attorney visits Dubai often as she has business dealings there.

Phaedra Parks is funny and her witty comebacks make for great TV. She would make for an interesting addition to the show given her dynamic with the rest of the women.

During her appearance on the show and in interviews after, Phaedra hinted that she would love a bar of gold. However, some of the Dubai ladies have said she wouldn’t be a good fit for the show.

RHODubai Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan don’t want Phaedra Parks to join their show

Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan gave their opinion on Phaedra joining their show last month, with Chanel saying, “I think she needs to find her own show, we are good where we are.” Lesa agreed.

Lesa agreed with her BFF saying, “We love Phaedra, she’s nice and stuff, but I think she’s more Ultimate Girls Trip and the shows that she’s doing.”

Phaedra recently appeared on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Ex-Wives Club. The show was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor. And fans fell in love all over again with Phaedra’s quirkiness and funny one-liners.

However, Chanel is not interested to have her as a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Dubai. Chanel added, “Yeah, not ours. Sorry, Phaedra. You can only show up and say, ‘Hello.’ That’s more than enough.”

Phaedra Parks says there’s no ‘issue’ between her, Chanel Ayan, and Lesa Milan

During her interview, Phaedra seemed confused as she hadn’t gotten wind of Chanel and Lesa’s comments about not wanting her to join the show.

She said, “I like Lesa and I love Chanel Ayan. I didn’t hear that, but OK, that’s fine. I don’t think we have an issue.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.