Peter Weber predicts The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard will end up alone, and not by choice

Peter Weber thinks Clayton Echard will choose Rachel Recchia, but she will walk away. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelor Peter Weber thinks Clayton Echard won’t have anyone to choose from at the end of the season.

Peter predicted the front-runner Rachel Recchia would walk away from Clayton after his controversial announcement that he is in love with all three final women.

Peter Weber predicted that Clayton Echard will be turned down by his final choice

The Bachelor’s Peter Weber opened up this week on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast about his sympathy for Clayton and how he thinks the drama will all play out.

“My prediction is – and I hate to say – that he ends up with no one and that it was supposed to be Rachel,” Peter said.

He believes Clayton’s revelation that he fell in love with three women and slept with two will be too much for Rachel to accept.

“Who knows if they all walk away or how it ends – maybe he walks away because it was mainly Rachel. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but that’s how I kind of think it ends.”

Peter Weber thinks Clayton Echard is set on front-runner Rachel Recchia

Peter also reflected on how an interview given by Clayton may offer even more insight into the finale. The interview shocked The Bachelor alum when Clayton outright revealed he fell in love on the show.

“I think it’s gonna be more of a he found himself, a self-love type situation,” Peter said.

As to why the former Bachelor believes fan-favorite Rachel Recchia to be the one for Clayton, he doesn’t see any other contestant measuring up to their connection.

Peter pointed out that Clayton has given several group roses to Rachel, and that she seems to be standing out from the rest of the women.

He also noted that Susie Evans’s declaration of love felt like a “Hail Mary” to try to even up the progress between Rachel and the rest of the house. Despite the monumental step for Clayton and Susie, Peter still revealed he doesn’t see her as a competitor to Rachel and Clayton’s connection.

Clayton Echard and Peter Weber have been compared by fans throughout the season

Clayton has faced harsh comparison to Peter’s season of The Bachelor throughout his time on the show. Peter recently opened up about how he feels about the comments and exactly what he thinks of Clayton’s decisions so far.

Despite his disheartening prediction, Peter is still rooting for Clayton to get his happy ending.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.