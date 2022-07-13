Peter Weber predicts Bachelor Nation will fall in love with Nate Mitchell 

Peter Weber shares a photo with Nate Mitchell, who debuted on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 featured many men, with 32 suitors coming to meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

While some men got more screen time than others, former Bachelor lead Peter Weber predicts one man might become a fan favorite of the season.

Here’s what Peter Weber had to say about The Bachelorette Season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell.

Peter Weber has kind words for Nate Mitchell

Several Bachelor Nation stars reacted to The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere, and Peter Weber added his two cents about one of the contestants.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Peter shared a photo of himself shirtless and smoking a cigar with two other men on the beach. One of those men was The Bachelorette Season 15 star Dustin Kendrick, and the other was Nate Mitchell, a current contender on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Nate was on Peter’s side, showing off his abs in swim trunks as he looked off to the side with sunglasses on his face and a cigar in his hand.

Peter wrote over the photo, “America is about to fall in love with you my guy. @nate_mitchell12.”

While Peter didn’t establish more details about his friendship with Nate, it appears he knows him well enough to predict that he will make a great impression on viewers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Trailers for The Bachelorette Season 19 show Nate in various intimate shots, which could hint that he makes it far this season, but time will tell.

Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram

Who is Nate Mitchell?

Nate Mitchell is a 33-year-old from Chicago, Illinois.

Nate works as an electrical engineer and is not afraid to take chances in life or love.

According to his ABC bio, Nate wants a kind, adventurous, and intelligent woman who can make him laugh, most importantly.

Nate appears to be a romantic and claims to have a knack for throwing great picnics and also loves the romantic comedy How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. Another fun fact included in Nate’s bio is that he is not a fan of mosh pits, but he does like gas station Icees.

Nate can be found on Instagram at @nate_mitchell12.

His Instagram page shows that Nate is well traveled, having been to Spain, Paris, Nigeria, and more.

Stay tuned to The Bachelorette to see if Peter Weber was correct in predicting Nate’s appeal to viewers.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.