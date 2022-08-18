Pete Davidson will only ‘be in the background’ of The Kardashians Season 2

Pete Davidson won’t have a major role in The Kardashians Season 2. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pete Davidson fans and The Kardashians viewers are excited to see the comedian on the newest season this fall, but it looks like he won’t be a major role.

He received a classic funny moment in the trailer for Season 2 when Kim asks if he wants to take a shower with her, and he throws his phone away to join her.

Fans and the couple alike were disappointed when Kim and Pete broke up earlier this month, though he wasn’t cut from the show.

Kim and Pete remain on good terms but would rather move forward as friends, given their busy careers and Kim’s responsibility as a mother to her four children.

Between their age difference, work, and Pete being across the world in Australia for most of the summer, they knew their relationship wouldn’t last.

Along with contributing factors, Pete has consistently stayed out of Kim’s spotlight and away from the world of reality TV because that’s not his style and contributes to his limited appearance on The Kardashians.

Pete Davidson doesn’t have a big role in The Kardashians Season 2

A source revealed to Page Six that Pete Davidson is hardly in the new season, only making scarce appearances.

“He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” the source added.

This has been a continued point when looking at Kim and Pete’s relationship, as he frequently stays out of the spotlight outside of his roles and stayed in the background when accompanying Kim to large events.

He wasn’t on the first season, likely because of his aversion to the reality lifestyle but also possibly due to the timeline of their relationship.

Pete Davidson is not ‘not a part of that world’ of reality television

It sounds like the short clip of Pete seen in the trailer might be all that fans get to see of the 28-year-old, as the source said Pete is “a very private person,” though they did say Kim “was always super respectful of that.”

“He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world,” the source concluded.

In the past, some of Pete’s friends warned the comedian against going on the show because it could have a detrimental impact, but at the same time, Pete already had a career before Kim, and there was no need to tangle the two up.

For now, it looks like Pete is leaving all aspects of the reality television world behind as he embarks on single life once more.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.