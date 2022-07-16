Pete Davidson says he wants to get married amid serious relationship with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is ready for marriage — will it be with Kim Kardashian? Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Amid his hot and heavy relationship with A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson admits he’s ready to settle down and get married.

Comedian and former SNL actor Pete would like to add husband to his list of titles. Nine months into his romance with Kim, Pete is talking about wedding bells in his future.

He recently opened up about his desire to tie the knot, during a July 14 appearance on fellow comedian Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, Hart to Heart.

Pete previously admitted that he would like to welcome children of his own some day, and added that along with being a father, he hopes to also get married.

“Is the idea of marriage with the kid, or…?” Kevin asked Pete during their chat.

Pete was adamant in his response: “100 percent! I mean, that’s the way I hope it goes, but you know, yeah.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pete admitted that becoming a father is a “dream” of his. Pete revealed that he lost his father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter, in the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. He said he doesn’t want his future children to feel the pain he felt as a child.

Losing his father at a young age impacted him deeply, and he learned to value the importance of family. Pete says he’s preparing for his role as a father some day: “I’m so excited for like that chapter. So like, that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

Will Pete marry Kim Kardashian and have kids with her?

Lucky for him, Pete is getting plenty of practice being a father because his girlfriend Kim has four children of her own, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ye. Kim and Ye share daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

Whether Pete’s future as a husband and a father includes Kim, however, is in question. Kim has already said that she’s done having children. During a September 2021 interview on The Ellen Show with host Ellen DeGeneres, when Ellen asked Kim if she was “done” having kids, she replied, “Yes. Yes. I think so! I mean, I think, yeah, I’m done. Yeah, I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

