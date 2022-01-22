Pete Davidson reveals why he appeals to Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m the diamond in the trash’

Pete Davidson addressed the “curiosity” surrounding him and Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs/Carrie-nelson

Pete Davidson recently opened up about how he snagged celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live star has dated celebrities such as Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber. Additionally, Davidson had a public engagement with Ariana Grande that ended in 2018.

However, his new relationship with Kardashian seemingly gained him extra attention, as many fans are wondering why she chose him after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

The comedian explained the character traits that reportedly made Kardashian fall for him during a stand-up performance.

Pete Davidson joked about being a ‘steal’ amid Kim Kardashian relationship

On Tuesday, Davidson attended an event for the late comedian, Patrice O’Neal. While performing at the ninth Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center, he touched on the theories regarding his relationships with high-profile women.

“There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” Davidson said onstage. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”

As his set continued, the Guy Code alum compared himself to DVD discount bins that are found in the electronics section of many department stores. While he said several movies deserved to be in the bin, Davidson said some are classic films like Tropic Thunder starring Robert Downey Jr.

Using the movie’s example, the comedian compared himself to one of the rare finds in a DVD bin.

“I’m Tropic Thunder,” Davidson joked. “I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal.”

How Pete Davidson is different from Kim Kardashian’s exes

Although he didn’t discuss his relationship with Kardashian during his set, Davidson doesn’t shy away from showing off his new love interest. The pair went on a casual pizza date after their first official romantic vacation earlier this month. Photographers also caught Davidson and Kardashian hugging each other while running errands at Rite Aid.

The couple’s low-key outings began after they connected during her SNL hosting gigs. In the past, Kardashian has received lavish gifts and gone on expensive excursions with West. However, Davidson’s decision not to shower the SKIMS founder with expensive outings is reportedly what makes him her perfect match.

“They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time,” a source recently told People. “Kim is obviously very happy with him.”

Kardashian’s friends and family also see the difference in her behavior since she’s been with Davidson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s longtime pal Paris Hilton recently shared how “happy” she is for her and Davidson.

“I’m so happy to see her happy. She just looks so beautiful and smiling, and I think they’re just so cute together,” Hilton told Access Hollywood. “Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes. It’s really cute.”