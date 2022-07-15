Pete Davidson admits he really wants to be a dad, having a kid is his ‘dream’

Pete Davidson is ready to start a family of his own. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his desire to become a dad someday, something he considers a “dream” of his.

Pete may be dating Kim Kardashian, who has four kids, but the former SNL star would eventually like to have his own kids.

Sitting down to chat with Kevin Hart during an episode of his new Peacock series, Hart to Heart, Pete got candid about wanting to become a dad.

Pete talked about his childhood, which found him fatherless at a young age when his dad, Scott Davidson, a New York firefighter, passed away on September 11, 2001, during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Seeing how his family rallied around each other following his father’s death made Pete value the importance of family.

“Definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream,” Pete divulged to Kevin.

Pete Davidson chats with Kevin Hart about having kids

“Yeah, and so it’s like super corny, but like, I just like…” Pete continued before Kevin interjected, “Come on, super corny? It’s the best god**** thing you can do in life.”

Pete continued to envision his future with a son or daughter and said he’s improving himself now to prepare for the responsibility. “It would be so fun to dress up a little dude, like, I’m so excited for like that chapter. So like, that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens, it’s just easier.”

Pete has been practicing for his dad role with Kim Kardashian’s four kids

Pete has gotten plenty of practice for becoming a dad, spending time with Kim’s four kids with her ex-husband Ye: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Things have gotten so serious between Pete and Kim that he showed his devotion with a tattoo on his neck, allegedly with the initials of Kim and each of her four kids.

Pete didn’t mention if he intends to have kids with Kim or not, but it would make sense to the couple’s family, friends, and fans. Even Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, is in support of the idea. In March 2022, Amy replied to a comment on an Instagram post claiming that Kim would be pregnant with Pete’s baby before the end of the year, to which Pete’s mom responded, “yayyyy!”

