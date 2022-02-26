Peta Murgatroyd talks overwhelming pain as husband Maksim is stuck in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @petamurgatroyd/Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is in Ukraine right now as the Russian military has started an invasion of the country.

While Maks has kept in touch with fans on Instagram, letting everyone know he is safe right now, he also admitted that the PTSD from years past has returned as he hides for his safety.

What is even tougher is that his wife Peta Murgatroyd is watching from afar and is experiencing overwhelming pain as she fears for Maks’ life.

Peta asks fans to pray for Maksim as he remains in Ukraine

Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram yesterday and posted a plea to her fans to remember Maksim in their prayers.

“Please pray for my husband Maks,” Peta wrote. “I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.”

“My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.”

She then said that she has no new details, but that he is safe right now and she wants him to come home soon.

“Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who’s lives are being greatly uprooted. I grew to love this country the couple of times I visited and they’re in an unfathomable situation.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Peta also shared Maks’ recent video messages with her fans on her Instagram Stories.

Maks says he can’t leave Ukraine right now

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is stuck in Ukraine right now. He said he could have left sooner, but people he trusted said the invasion wouldn’t happen.

Now, Maks said he couldn’t head for the border because he learned it was a dangerous trip for reasons outside of the Russian invasion.

“I’m not currently trying to leave,” Maks said. “I’m staying here. I am doing my best to make sure I am as safe as possible. But I am not moving towards the border currently.”

“I heard it is not safe. Unfortunately, some of my friends right now are on the route, on the road, to Polish border. But, they are also reporting it is quite dangerous and there are a lot of senseless activities going on outside of war stuff.”

“I made a decision not to try to go right now.”

Maks married Peta in 2017. Peta, who was born in New Zealand, is a sworn U.S. citizen living in the country. The couple has a five-year-old son named Shai.

The two met while both working as pros on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.