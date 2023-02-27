Look out, Kylie Jenner, a new social media personality is in town.

Chloe Veitch from Netflix’s hot new series Perfect Match not only shares a name with one of Kylie’s famous sisters but also proves that she’s got some serious modeling prowess.

The U.K.-born stunner took to Instagram to show off her skills in front of the camera, giving Kylie a run for her money.

Chloe showed her 1.7 million Instagram followers that she could rock a bare-legged ensemble while withstanding frigid temperatures in a gorgeous series of photos.

Shot outside in the snow, Chloe shared several pics and a video from her photo shoot, in which she was clad in a bodysuit, a leather jacket, and black riding boots.

The brunette beauty squatted in the snow with a wooded location as her shoot’s backdrop. Chloe wore her long, dark hair down in loose waves and sported a pair of mirrored sunglasses to add to her edgy look.

To offset the cold, Chloe tied a gray sweater around her waist, striking several different poses in the woods, clearly unbothered by the chilly atmosphere.

In the final slide of her carousel post, Chloe attempted to slide down the snowy hill as she laughed along with her photographer, joking that she would die.

Chloe captioned her share, “KYLIE JENNER?! Syke jus me @fashionnova.”

In the comments section of Chloe’s post, many of her Perfect Match co-stars showed up to shower her with love.

Ines Tazi wrote, “Living legend❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” while Chloe’s former boyfriend and rekindled flame from The Circle, Mitchell Eason, left a slew of rocket-ship emojis in his comment.

Touching on Chloe’s caption, one of her fans wrote, “Better than Kylie. Don’t ever down yourself like that again. 🔥❤️.”

Chloe’s followers gush over her snowy photoshoot. Pic credit: @chloeveitchofficial/Instagram

Chloe’s other Perfect Match contestant, Francesca Farago, noted that she “needs” Chloe’s ring light, while another castmate, William Richardson, wrote, “Now that’s a snow Angel 👼.”

How Chloe keeps her body in shape as a model

Aside from her time on reality TV — in addition to Perfect Match, she’s appeared on Too Hot to Handle, and The Circle — Chloe has also pursued a career in modeling.

The 23-year-old told Women Fitness that being bullied “excessively” at a younger age shaped her into the confident woman she’s become.

“And it was by using modeling to distract me from the world, by doing something that I loved, by pushing me into open doors!” she told the publication last month. “By keeping a positive mindset, I was able to pursue my passions, thank God!”

In addition to modeling, Chloe’s reality TV fame has catapulted her as a successful brand ambassador for labels such as Fashion Nova.

To keep in tip-top shape, the British beauty enjoys dancing and singing and works out her core daily, along with strength training.

Chloe shared, “I do sets of planks for [one to two minutes]. I work on my side to sides and Russian twists as well. … I also do sit-ups to help me tone, which I like as it’s easy to do, and you can do it at home. The key for me is simplicity.”

Perfect Match is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on February 28.