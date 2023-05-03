Perfect Match star Francesca Farago is engaged

It looks as though Francesca Farago has found her Perfect Match!

The Netflix reality TV star announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, this week.

Francesca took to Instagram to share the news in a carousel post she captioned, “WE’RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!”

The Canadian native showed off an up-close look at her stunning sparkler from Ring Concierge in the first photo. Francesca put her hands around Jesse’s neck as the two embraced in the sweet pic.

The couple posed with their dog, Romeo, and Jesse’s child, Arlo, in a few more snaps.

One of the pics showed Francesca, Jesse, and Arlo’s hands on a table, showing that Arlo got a ring to match Jesse’s.

The last slide in the carousel showed a candlelight orchestra, seemingly where the engagement took place.

Francesca and Jesse received plenty of well wishes from their fans and followers on the post. In addition to the congratulatory comments, quite a few curious fans wondered what this means for Francesca’s future on reality TV shows aimed at finding love.

Francesca has appeared on Netflix’s Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle, and made a cameo on Love Is Blind when she was still in the friend zone with Damian Powers, who she later dated.

During her time on Too Hot to Handle, Francesca paired with Harry Jowsey, and the couple dated for a year before calling it quits.

On Perfect Match, Francesca had a change of heart after first pairing with Dom Gabriel. She decided to cut ties with Dom and give love a shot with her friend, Damian Powers, from Love Is Blind Season 1.

Francesca and Damian didn’t last, and once filming for Perfect Match ended, she returned home and formed a reconnection with Jesse.

Francesca hints at upcoming Netflix dating show hosting gig

So, what does Francesca’s engagement mean for future appearances on shows like Perfect Match, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle?

In a TikTok Francesca shared after going public with her engagement, the Netflix star replied to a comment implying that she may be hosting rather than appearing as a contestant on future reality TV dating shows.

“Netflix dating shows won’t be the same without you,” read a comment from one of Francesca’s TikTok followers.

Francesca teased an upcoming hosting gig on a Netflix dating show. Pic credit: @francescafarago/TikTok

In response, the bride-to-be commented, “What if I’m hosting 😏.”

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.