Perfect Match contestant Chloe Veitch comes out as bisexual: ‘It was my dirty little secret’

Reality TV star Chloe Veitch has come out as bisexual after doing some “soul searching.”

Up until now, Chloe admitted that her sexuality felt like a “dirty little secret,” but after learning more about herself, she’s putting it out in the open.

During her appearance on E4’s upcoming series The Big Celebrity Detox, Chloe admitted that “doing breath work forced [her] to dig deeper.”

According to The Sun, Chloe realized what was “bothering” her, and she said it was that she hadn’t yet told anyone that she was bisexual but instead chose to keep it under wraps.

But now, Chloe admits that it’s freeing to have it out in the open.

“I’ve definitely been battling it, to be honest,” Chloe shared. “I mean, being in and out of little flings with girls. I felt like it was my dirty little secret, so it has taken the weight off my shoulders.”

Chloe Veitch was ‘anxious’ about the public’s reaction to her sexuality

Chloe acknowledged that because she’s appeared on heterosexual reality TV dating shows, she was “anxious” about the public’s opinion.

“But at the end of the day, if I’m happy, that’s all that matters,” Chloe added. “I’m itching to go out there and date both guys and girls. It’s really exciting.”

Chloe found love on Perfect Match

The British beauty has appeared on multiple reality TV shows. Chloe shot to fame during her time on Season 1 of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, then followed up with appearances on The Circle, Celebrity Ghost Trip, Celebrity Hunted, Eating with my Ex, and most recently, Perfect Match.

During her time on Perfect Match, Chloe matched with Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen. Although Chloe and Shayne had instant chemistry, Chloe was still caught up on her ex, Mitchell Eason, and wasn’t sure she wanted to sever ties.

Ultimately, Chloe chose Shayne over Mitchell, and although it looked as though they were well on their way as contenders to earn the title of Perfect Match, their romance soon fizzled out.

Though she didn’t explicitly state that she and Shayne had split, Chloe hinted on TikTok that she and Shayne were no longer an item. Shayne’s ex-fiancee, Natalie Lee, of Love Is Blind, posted about him in a TikTok, and in the comments, Chloe insinuated Shayne was her ex when she wrote, “No hate we love Shayne. we all just have one thing in common!”

Perfect Match is currently on hiatus.