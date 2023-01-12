Chantel Everett looks happy after Pedro Jimeno split. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

It’s a new year and a new beginning for Chantel Everett as she leaves her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, in the rearview mirror.

The Family Chantel star looked stunning and unbothered in a skimpy bikini during a beach day.

After a rocky season on the show where her martial woes played out for everyone, Chantel admittedly had a rough time, but now she’s moving on and looks happier than ever.

In a photo posted on social media, the hardworking RN is on a well-needed break, so she’s spending some time at the beach.

The snap showed Chantel in a stunning two-piece bikini with a plunging neckline and a thin strap at the top. The bottom half of the leopard print bikini featured a high waist and hugged her curves.

Chantel had her long hair worn loose and flowing down her back as she accessorized with small gold hoops.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

The Family Chantel star shared a post on her Instagram Story as she enjoyed a relaxing beach day.

Chantel had a big smile and looked stunning in the post with long dark lashes, bold eyebrows, and bronzy cheeks.

The TLC personality is making it clear that she has put her drama with Pedro behind her and is ready for a new start in 2023.

Meanwhile, the exes have not officially closed that chapter in their lives since their divorce is still pending. Since Season 4 wrapped, neither Chantel nor Pedro has shared an update on the status of their divorce.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s messy divorce

While the couple’s messy split was playing out on the show, their divorce details became public information.

We discovered that things between the pair were even more contentious than we saw on TV.

Pedro was the one that pulled the plug on his six-year marriage, filing for divorce on May 27, 2021. He also filed a restraining order against Chantel that same day, and she, in turn, filed a restraining against the Dominican Republic native.

Chantel later responded to the divorce filing and accused Pedro of adultery and domestic violence. One thing the couple agreed on is that their marriage was irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.

Since then, Chantel has been trying to heal from the demise of her marriage by leaning on friends and family, and these days she seems happier than ever.

Chantel Everett promotes Zumba Wear

When The Family Chantel star is not on the job, she devotes a lot of time to working out, and the results are obvious. These days Chantel enjoys her Peloton workouts, but she mixes things up at the gym and by doing Zumba.

Some time ago, she modeled her new Zumba workout gear— a crop top and leggings with the words Zumba displayed on the design. Chantel posted a video wearing the pieces and noted that they were from Zumba Wear and fit her perfectly.

“Thank you for the clothes @zumba @zumbawear and @msnancynyc for my exact sizes and of course @challenge2getfit for making this happen and always bringing the @zincommunity in ATLANTA together as always. @hellokitty @sanrio,” she captioned the post.

