Pedro Jimeno with a beard says what his mom told him

Pedro Jimeno rocked a beard and let 90 Day fans know what his mom told him. Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno recently took the time to put his best foot forward and stunt for fans while rocking a beard.

In his mirror video selfie, a bearded Pedro appeared confident and dapperly dressed as he let fans know what his mom told him.

Pedro was wearing a bomber jacket with a light blue turtleneck underneath as he flexed and made smirking faces at the camera.

As he did so, a voiceover said, “Who told you you could go outside looking as good as you look, looking all nice and sexy the way you look, and going outside?”

In his caption, Pedro claimed, “My mom told me 🤣😂🤣😂.”

Also, in Pedro’s caption, he tagged a bevy of different real estate-related hashtags.

Pedro Jimeno has a career in real estate

During Season 4 of The Family Chantel, viewers learned that Pedro launched a career in real estate in the Atlanta area.

He had previously been doing warehouse work while he claimed to have been supporting Chantel while she went to nursing school.

These days, Pedro has his personal Instagram and his real estate one, where he promotes his sales and the properties he has listed.

However, when 90 Day fans came across his professional real estate bio for his brokerage, he was called out for having many different spelling and grammatical errors.

In any case, viewers watched Pedro’s dynamic with his fellow realtors at his office on The Family Chantel and learned about his ambition to succeed in the industry.

Pedro and Chantel are doing their own thing

Season 4 of The Family Chantel viewers watched Pedro and his now-estranged wife Chantel Everett’s marriage implode.

Both had the chance to tell their side of the story throughout the season as real-time news of their divorce played out. Pedro filed for divorce, and the pair got mutual restraining orders in late May 2022.

Pedro and Chantel have wiped out traces of each other on their social media, and both seem to be trying to show that they are living their best lives while focusing on their careers.

Since Chantel and Pedro are not officially divorced yet, there is probably more going on behind the scenes that fans must stay tuned to learn more about.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.