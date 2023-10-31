Pedro Jimeno claims ‘Chantel stole’ $265k from their joint account in Season 5 sneak peek

Season 5 of The Family Chantel is coming in hot, with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s tumultuous divorce taking center stage.

In a sneak peek for the first episode, which premieres in a few days, Pedro claims “Chantel stole all the money” from their joint bank account.

The couple had a whopping $265,000 saved up before their split, but the Dominica Republic native got quite the surprise when he tried to spend some of the money.

His wife had beaten him to the punch and withdrew all the cash from the account, which Pedro found out when he attempted to make a purchase, and his card was declined.

Pedro recounted the shocking moment during a confessional as he told TLC producers that his wife was a thief.

However, there are always two sides to every story, and Chantel also explained her side in the clip.

Pedro Jimeno accuses Chantel Everett of stealing $256,000

The fifth and final season of The Family Chantel will be one for the books as the Jimenos and the Everetts will face off one final time before saying goodbye to each other forever.

Episode one will kick off with Chantel and Pedro’s messy divorce, and PEOPLE recently posted a sneak peek of what’s to come.

In his first confessional, Pedro revealed, “Chantel stole all the money from the joint bank account.”

According to Pedro he went to the store and attempted to purchase items for his new apartment but, “when they tried to swipe the card, the card said ‘Declined.'”

“I noticed that she swiped out everything, $265,000,” he added.

That’s not the only allegation that the 30-year-old made against his estranged wife, he also claimed that she went to immigration and tried to get him deported in an act of “revenge.”

Chantel Everett responds to claims she stole money from their joint account

Chantel was asked by a producer about Pedro’s claims and she responded, “He was trying to say that I stole money but no, I didn’t.”

The Family Chantel star admitted that she took money from the account but it was used for their “divorce and the bills of the house.”

“I gave the rest to the registry of the court,” said Chantel, who noted that she removed the funds in the first place because she “didn’t know what he [Pedro] was capable of.”

Chantel said her first thought was “I need to take this money out before Pedro runs off to the Dominican Republic somewhere and hides it.”

However, Pedro called Chantel’s explanation “bulls**t” and made it clear he doesn’t believe she used the money for bills and divorce fees.

“She spent $60,000 and tried to get me deported,” he remarked.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel premieres Monday, November 6, at 9/8c on TLC.