Paul Staehle shares sweet message to his sons after losing custody

90 Day Fiance fans know former alum Paul Staehle’s life to have always been chaotic on the show, and that has not changed years after he and his now-estranged wife Karine Martins’ firing.

Paul and Karine recently lost custody of their two young boys, Pierre and Ethan, and Paul appears to be missing them based on a social media post.

They lost custody due to violations on both sides regarding domestic violence charges, as Paul dished on when he was a guest on The Domenick Nati show in mid-July.

It came to light that the boys were in the custody of Paul’s parents, but it was revealed after Pierre was labeled as a missing child when Paul took him without court permission.

Paul’s parent’s house was deemed unfit at that time, and when the CPA worker went to retrieve the boys, only Ethan was there, triggering the missing persons call. Since then, Paul has claimed not to know whether his boys were back in the care of his parents or in a foster home.

Karine has remained relatively silent about the whole ordeal aside from letting fans know that she acknowledged the situation and was taking steps.

Paul Staehle shares heartfelt post about his two sons with 90 Day Fiance fans

Paul used his Instagram platform, where he has over 500k followers, to share several pictures and videos of him and his two sons with Karine.

The feature of the post was a video of Paul playing with Ethan as Pierre was close by on the stairs.

The following three photos showed Paul holding his sons in different settings and a picture of him giving one of them a kiss on the head.

The next slides in the carousel were videos of Pierre eating corn, playing at the beach, and sleeping.

Paul wrote his caption in Portuguese, but it translates to, “You are forever and ever in my heart. I miss you every day.”

Karine Martins has been posting a lot of makeup videos

Over on Karine’s Instagram, she has not shared pictures or videos of children during this time and has instead opted to post a slew of makeup videos and selfies of different kinds.

Karine has gone to cosmetology school, although it is unclear if she finished. Her makeup videos could mean that she wants to launch a career in makeup and is experimenting.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.