Paul Staehle says Karine Martins made over $200,000 on OnlyFans and spent it all

Karine Martins’ surprising venture into OnlyFans shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers, but it turned out to be a success.

According to her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle, the mom of two made $200,000 during her time on the adult platform.

During a recent interview, Paul opened up about Karine’s profits on the website and revealed how she spent all the money she made. Karine joined the site while she was pregnant with her second child Ethan back in 2021.

“Hello everybody. Guess who’s on OnlyFans now? Me,” Karine revealed in a video posted to social media in January. “But nothing’s naked. Come and check out my OnlyFans. I’ll see you there. Buh-bye.”

These days you won’t be able to find Karine on OnlyFans as she has since deactivated her account. Paul and Karine are going through a divorce and their kids have been removed from their care by CPS, so the TLC star might have been advised against being affiliated with the adult website.

However, before she left OnlyFans, Karine made a nice sum of money within 12 months and Paul revealed just how she spent it!

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins made $200,000 on OnlyFans

Paul Staehle was a guest on the Domenick Nati Show and Karine’s OnlyFans became a topic of conversation.

When asked how much Karine made on the website, the 39-year-old said she made $200,000 in 12 months on OnlyFans. However, it’s all gone now, because according to Paul, she went on a spending spree.

“She took her family first class to Rio, she spent a month at Disney World Resort, she bought a house in Brazil, all brand new appliances,” revealed the 90 Day Fiance star.

Paul also claimed that Karine wasted a lot of money on Fashion Nova outfits, spending up to “$800 in Fashion Nova a week for a long time.”

“There [were so many] Fashion Nova packages coming to my house it was insane…it was crazy,” he said. “So she pretty much got to do whatever she wanted. She owned the newest iPhone, the newest Apple watch.”

Paul Staehle says bank records prove Karine Martins spent all her money

During his interview, Paul made it clear that he didn’t get a dime of the money Karine made on OnlyFans despite her promise that she would pay off his car loan.

“I still owe about $30,000 on my vehicle so I could’ve easily paid that off. Not a penny of OnlyFans money ever went to the principal of my vehicle. I wish, cause she promised me,” said Paul, who noted that Karine’s legal team later insinuated that he spent the money.

“Her legal team asked where the money is. I’m like, ‘here’s the bank records, go through it, look for yourselves,'” said Paul. “She literally spent it all. It’s all in the bank records. I don’t have a big thing of money hidden.”

