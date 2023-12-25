Paul Staehle puts family on blast for not allowing Karine to see her kids for the holidays

Karine Martins is not having a merry Christmas because unfortunately, she won’t get to see her boys, Pierre and Ethan for the holidays.

Paul Staehle recently took to social media to put his cousin on blast for not allowing Karine or his mom to visit the boys.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum noted that his mom and estranged wife both have court-ordered visitation rights to see his sons.

However, according to Paul, his cousin, who is seemingly the foster parent for Pierre and Ethan, is not obeying the court orders.

Paul and Karine lost custody of their sons in 2022 after troubling domestic violence allegations came to light.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that initially, the kids were placed in the care of Paul’s parents, but their home was deemed unfit, so CPS later removed the boys and placed them in foster care.

A few weeks ago, Karine revealed that she was working overtime to get her kids back. However, until then, she at least has the court-ordered visitation to look forward to– although now there’s a roadblock.

Paul Staehle accuses his cousin of preventing Karine Martins from seeing her kids

Pierre and Ethan are seemingly in the custody of Paul’s cousin, but she’s not making it easy for their mom and grandma to see them.

Paul shared a photo of the woman on his Instagram Story and blasted her in the post.

Paul revealed that Karine and his mom have Christmas presents for the boys but are not allowed to see them.

“My cousin has also banned my mother and Karine from having any contact with Ethan or Pierre,” said the dad of two. “She did this right before Christmas when the courts are closed so they can’t file any motions.”

Paul Staehle puts his cousin on blast. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle wants his cousin to be ‘jailed’ for ‘violating court orders’

Paul posted another lengthy update on Instagram and explained more details about what’s been going on.

He revealed that his mom is planning to get a lawyer to work alongside Karine’s lawyer to get Pierre and Ethan removed from the custody of his cousin.

“We have to wait until sheriff serves my cousin the lawsuit unfortunately that will also not be until after courts reopen,” said Paul.

He also reasoned that “violating court orders and restraining visitation is grounds to remove custody and allow my mother or Karine the ability to get custody finally.”

Paul Staehle shares details about his family drama. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Before ending the post, Paul noted, “Judges do not like it when someone restricts visitation rights, especially court ordered ones.”

“Hopefully she will be found in contempt and jailed when courts reopen” he added.

