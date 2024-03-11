Paul Staehle has his eye on another 90 Day Fiance star — Here’s the shocking castmate he wants to date

Paul Staehle isn’t holding anything back.

The reality TV alum recently opened up about his estranged marriage to Karine Martins, and while he was at it, revealed his 90 Day Fiance crush.

During a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show on YouTube, Paul dished on everything from the new Brazilian woman in his life, hinting that Karine tried to kill him, and even accusing her of giving their son, Ethan, a lifelong STD.

Paul also discussed who he would date from the 90 Day Fiance franchise if given the opportunity – and we guarantee it wasn’t anyone you were thinking of.

Toward the end of their interview, Domenick asked Paul, “Who would you date if you could date someone from 90 Day?”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I don’t know… Angela’s looking pretty good,” Paul admitted.

Paul Staehle has his eye on Angela Deem

“Who’s that?” Domenick asked, clearly taken aback by Paul’s answer. “Angela?”

“Angela’s looking pretty good, yeah,” Paul confirmed.

Again, Domenick clarified that Paul was referring to Angela Deem.

“Angela, is that what you said?” he asked. “Are you talking about Angela Deem, the OG?”

Paul shook his head up and down emphatically, confirming that he was, indeed, referring to the Angela.

Paul admitted that he’s shot his shot with Angela, sending her a message, and claiming she had texted him to discuss “all the drama stuff going on with Michael [Ilesanmi].”

“But you know, if she hits me up, she hits me up,” Paul added. “You know, it’s whatever.”

When Domenick pointed out that Angela is a much different type than he typically dates, Paul simply laughed.

It seems as though Angela is aware of Paul’s feelings because she shared Domenick’s Instagram Story video including a snippet of his video interview with Paul.

Angela shared Domenick Nati’s Instagram Story including his interview with Paul. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

If things don’t work out with Michael, would Angela consider dating Paul? At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised by anything from these two – so it’s certainly a possibility.

The 90 Day Fiance alum dishes on his and Karine Martins’ current love lives

We’re interested to know how Paul’s new girlfriend will react to his 90 Day Fiance crush, though.

As Paul also discussed with Domenick, he’s currently living in Brazil and dating a woman from the South American country, but they’re currently taking a break.

Paul, 40, explained that he and the 21-year-old unidentified woman met in 2022, made it “official” in 2023, and have been dating on and off ever since.

As for his estranged wife, Karine, Paul says she’s currently dating, too, and that the current man in her life is an improvement compared to her last two boyfriends.

Paul claimed that one of Karine’s exes is a registered sex offender and the other is a drug dealer.

While Paul is living in Karine’s native Brazil, he says she’s living in his home and driving his car.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.