Paul Peden reveals which Love Is Blind contestant he dated following breakup with Micah

Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant Paul Peden didn’t give up on finding love after his relationship with Micah Lussier failed.

After things didn’t work out between Paul and Micah, he decided to try again with another woman in the Netflix dating experiment.

The 29-year-old environmental scientist sat down with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes recently and spilled the tea.

When asked whether there was another woman from the pods that he would have considered dating, Paul admitted, “Now, no. But there was — if you would have asked me this one whenever we had first gotten out — yes.”

“There was another girl, Wendi, the aerospace engineer, if you remember,” Paul revealed.

He added, “I talked to her a lot and had an insane connection with her. Like, mirror image.”

Paul noted that although he likes who he is, he wasn’t sure if marrying someone so much like himself would have been the right fit.

Paul also shared that although he and Wendi were never exclusive, they did go on dates, but the timing just wasn’t right.

“At least not at this point,” he added.

Who is Wendi Kong from Season 4 of Love Is Blind?

Wendi didn’t get much screen time during Season 4 of Love Is Blind, but her cast bio describes her as a 28-year-old who says her best quality is making her bed every morning.

Wendi’s Love Is Blind Season 4 cast photo. Pic credit: Netflix

She told Netflix that she has a busy career and personal life and hasn’t prioritized dating. Wendi joined the show despite her time restrictions to meet “awesome people and potentially find love.”

The fitness enthusiast described her ideal man as someone with “compassion, commitment, and energy.”

Wendi, whose last name is Kong, is based out of Seattle per her Instagram bio and appears to be a big fan of music festivals.

Paul Peden isn’t giving up on love

Although Paul is 0-2 when it comes to love on reality TV, he isn’t giving up. Paul said he’d use his Love Is Blind experience as he continues to date.

Paul noted that appearing on the dating experiment taught him what he wants in a relationship. Paul confessed that he wants to be his best self in a relationship and wants his partner to reflect that.

As viewers watched during the wedding ceremonies, Paul was the only one to say “I don’t” at the altar, leaving Micah devastated. When it came time to decide whether to become husband and wife, Micah insisted that Paul answer first.

Paul obliged and told her in front of their family and friends, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Love Is Blind Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.