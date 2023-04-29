Paul Peden expresses undying love for Micah Lussier as she shares private footage during their time together

Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Paul Peden and Micah Lussier’s relationship may not have lasted, but their love for each other has.

After dating in the pods and getting engaged sight unseen, Paul and Micah set out to get married just weeks later.

However, Paul got cold feet at the altar and told Micah, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Despite going their separate ways, it looks as though Paul and Micah have since made peace with their split.

Micah recently shared some never-before-seen private footage that she and Paul recorded during their time together.

“A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense after filming,” Micah wrote in the caption of the black-and-white video compilation.

In the footage, Micah and Paul shared kisses and intimate moments together. Micah added in her caption that although she and Paul didn’t work out, she’s thankful that he came into her life, and she’ll always love him.

Paul Peden says his love for Micah Lussier ‘isn’t going anywhere’

In the comments section of the post, which received over 71,000 likes, Paul showed up to echo Micah’s sentiment.

“My love for you isn’t going anywhere,” Paul told his former fiancee. “Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what.”

Paul expressed his undying love for Micah, and Love Is Blind viewers loved to see it. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/Instagram

Love Is Blind viewers who read Paul’s comment replied, gushing over his sweet words for his ex, and some were hopeful that his comments mean there’s a chance he and Micah will reconcile.

One of Micah’s followers noted they were “swooning” over Paul’s comment, while another felt his comment meant there’s a possibility he and Micah are still together.

“Please let it be so,” they wrote along with a praying-hands emoji.

“You’re such an upstanding man and a real class act,” penned another Instagram user in response to Paul’s comment.

Despite parting ways with Micah at the altar, Paul defended his former wife-to-be after Netflix’s cameras stopped rolling. Addressing the backlash Micah received for being labeled a “mean girl” on Love Is Blind, Paul spoke with E! News.

Paul told the outlet that Micah “did not deserve that intensity of criticism. It’s just not fair. It’s not right.”

The 29-year-old environmental scientist also spoke to E! News about searching for love after his and Micah’s split. The Season 4 contestant revealed that he dated 28-year-old aerospace engineer Wendi Kong.

Although Paul and Wendi were never exclusive, they did go on a few dates. But ultimately, Paul said despite his and Wendi’s “insane connection,” they were too similar, and the timing just wasn’t right.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix.