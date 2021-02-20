Pashion Footwear on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these shoes special and where to buy them

Will any of the sharks bite for Pashion Footwear? Pic credit: ABC

Pashion Footwear is made it’s Shark Tank debut on Friday night.

Many shoe companies have been pitched to the sharks like Muvez and Zumm, but Pashion Footwear is in a league of its own.

Pashion Footwear sells heels that can be converted into flats. The shoes have detachable heels that come on and off with a secure twist-in method.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pashion Footwear covers the three C’s: comfortable, customizable and convertible. Their patent-pending Stelo structure provides maximum support, polyuerthane soles absorb impact and soles adapt to fit both flat and arched feet.

As the Pashion Footwear site states, there are so many situations that pop in day-to-day life in which having convertible heels would be a problem solver.

“You’re late for work and need to book it. You’ve been dancing all night and your feet are killing you. There’s grass at the wedding. Your blind date is WAY shorter than he said on his profile (6’3″? I don’t think so…),” the site lists.

“Happy hour hit a little too hard. You’re crossing grates in the NY subway. Your husband parked the car WAY farther away than you remember. You come across a hill… period. You think to yourself, ‘gosh, I wish I could just rip my heels off,'” the list concludes.

Read More Bad Birdie on Shark Tank: Where to buy and what makes it special

How Pashion Footwear came to be

Pashion Footwear was founded by Haley Pavone. The business woman left a statement on the site about what inspired her to create these on-the-go shoes.

“I founded Pashion Footwear because women should not have to sacrifice comfort for style. The women of today are hustling…we’ve got careers, social lives, families, travel – you name it, we’re doing it all. The last thing we should be worrying about is if we will regret our footwear choice a few hours into the day,” she explained.

“Traditional heels are outdated, un-innovative and completely disregard the daily life of real women,” she added. “Convertible heels, however, can and WILL keep up with you, wherever you’re headed.”

She also revealed how she came up with the company’s name.

Practical + Fashion = Pashion… that is the core of what we stand for,” she concluded.

Where you can buy Pashion Footwear

Those interested in buying a pair of Pashion shoes can buy one directly from its site.

The site features four main styles of shoes: The Pashionita, The Sandal, The Pump and The D’Orsay. Each come in block and stiletto heel variations. The shoe costs range from $155 to $200.

Additionally, customers can by interchangeable block and stiletto heel parts that come in 3 inches and 4 inches. These parts range from $35 to $50.

First time buyers can get 10% off their first pair of shoes.

Will any of the sharks bite for Pashion Footwear?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.