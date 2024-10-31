Pascal Ibgui claims The Golden Bachelor producer pushed him to tell Joan he ‘wasn’t in love with her’

Pascal Ibgui’s break up with Joan Vassos would have been much gentler if not for producer influence.

At least, that’s what the French salon owner claims after his brutal dumping on the latest episode of The Golden Bachelorette.

Pascal’s letdown of Joan was not easy. He told her he’d been in love before, and that’s how he knew he was not in love with her.

But Pascal claims he didn’t initially go that far or talk about not being in love until a producer pushed him to keep going.

While speaking to Glamour, Pascal revealed, “I said it in a very nice and polite way. I told her, ‘Look, Joan, I’m not where I need to be for you.'”

He continued, “‘It’s hard for me to continue that journey and go any farther with you.’ The producer [explained I should be clearer that I wasn’t in love with her], but I was [hesitant] to use that word.”

The Golden Bachelorette viewers were upset with the way Pascal handled the split

Perhaps Pascal wouldn’t have received so much hate on social media if he had refused to give producers what they wanted.

But he went along with the “not in love” verbiage, and that had The Golden Bachelorette fans angry as some called him “sad’ and “lonely” while others suggested, again, that he was not there for the right reasons,

Despite being an early fan favorite, after the Hometown Dates, it started to look like Pascal’s main goal for being on the show was self-promotion.

After all, his personal and salon Instagram accounts are growing, and throngs of women now want to be styled by Pascal in his salon.

Pascal also drew criticism for making fun of Joan

It seems that Pascal can’t win lately, even if he’s just trying to be funny.

After dressing up as Joan Vassos, complete with a golden rose, for Halloween, Pascal was accused of making fun of The Golden Bachelorette star.

Some thought the costume was witty and laughed at Pascal’s gender-bending outfit, but others were offended by it and were quick to call him out.

The timing of their breakup certainly didn’t help. It came just the day before Halloween and a few days after he posted photos of himself dressed in a long blonde wig and gold minidress for a salon costume party.

Again, it helped to promote his salon, and it wasn’t lost on us that Joan did not comment on the costume.

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.