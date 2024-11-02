Pascal Ibgui admits he ‘freaked out’ after Tahitian bonding ceremony, leading to The Golden Bachelorette exit

Pascal Ibgui has a lot to say following his The Golden Bachelorette exit.

The salon owner made it to the final three and headed to Tahiti for the Fantasy Suites days, but that’s where things fell apart.

On the last of three dates, Pascal and Joan first enjoyed a Tahitian feast before heading out to a Tahitian bonding ceremony, which felt a bit wedding-like even to viewers.

To Pascal, it was the push he needed to walk away after realizing he wasn’t in love with Joan Vassos.

Before heading to the overnight portion of the date, Pascal and Joan were enjoying a romantic dinner when he decided to break the news.

Initially, Pascal said he let Joan down easy, admitting he just wasn’t ready for all of this. But he revealed that a Golden Bachelorette producer prompted him to go further, telling Joan he wasn’t in love.

The move broke Joan’s heart and left her wondering if she was unloveable, which she shared with The Golden Bachelor alum Nancy after Pascal’s exit.

Pascal explains why he left Joan on The Golden Bachelorette

As many The Golden Bachelorette viewers speculated, the Tahitian bonding ceremony caused Pascal to get cold feet.

Had he gone on an ATV adventure like Chock or explored an island like Guy, he likely wouldn’t have dumped Joan during dinner that night.

At least that’s what he told The Wrap in an interview after the latest episode.

Pascal admitted that heading into Fantasy Suites, he was feeling “guarded” because he was surprised to have even made it that far.

Don’t forget that Pascal’s daughter warned Joan that he wouldn’t choose her. It turns out she was right.

“We went to the hometown and I had a good connection with Joan — I felt comfortable and my kids felt comfortable with her,” Pascal explained.

He continued, “I didn’t know I was going to get the rose — it was four guys in the equation, and so I went and had great time, and then she choose me to go with the island, but I was guarded.”

“I need[ed] to end it, because I felt like there … were two guys [who were] very much in love, so I felt like it was not fair to me to stay knowing that I cannot really give her what she’s looking for,” Pascal said. “That’s when I decided to leave.”

Pascal’s exit did not impress The Golden Bachelorette viewers

Pascal has been under fire from The Golden Bachelorette viewers for the past week.

First, the show’s fans were upset when he dressed up as Joan for a salon Halloween party and posted pictures on social media.

Pascal was called out for “making fun of Joan” in his long blonde wig and gold mini dress.

Then, after dumping Joan after their Tahitian bonding ceremony, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to take aim again.

This time, they called out the supposed playboy, accusing him of never being on the show looking for love, and one user even called him a “sad, lonely man.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.