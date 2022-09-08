Paris Hilton likes tweets calling Kyle Richards a crappy sister

Paris Hilton is Team Kathy after her aunt Kyle Richards’ behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton is not afraid to choose sides in the ongoing Richards sisters drama, and unsurprisingly, Paris is Team Kathy.

After another dramatic episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Paris lent her support to her mother through a series of liked tweets.

Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton is appearing as a friend on RHOBH for the second consecutive season, and she has enjoyed popularity as one of the favorites on the show.

Twitter was ablaze during the latest episode of RHOBH, with critics taking aim at Kyle Richards’ behavior during a cast trip to Aspen. Fans appeared annoyed with Kyle’s consistent badgering of Kathy.

Some pointed out that the show constantly promotes Kyle’s husband’s business and has funded her lifestyle. A fan mentioned that RHOBH serves as a promotional tool for Mauricio Umanksy’s business, The Agency, which he began when his wife was on the show.

Paris seemingly endorsed the pro-Kathy tweets by offering them a like.

Paris Hilton likes tweets about Kyle Richards’ treatment of Kathy Hilton

Paris Hilton liked some tweets in support of her mother, Kathy Hilton, including one that suggested money speaks quietly.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Twitter

One fan wrote, “@KyleRichards has done how many agency events and agency shirts? She can listen to @KathyHilton talk about tequila without interrupting #RHOBH.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @parishilton/Twitter

Another tweet put forth a theory that Kyle deliberately tried to sabotage her older sister Kathy. The tweet read, “Kyle was so clearly trying to sabotage Kathy’s tequila scene. The show has served as a decade-long advertisement for The Agency, but god forbid Kathy takes a moment to promote her daughter’s business. What a s****y sister. #RHOBH.”

What is going on with Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards?

The relationship between the Richards sisters has been strained for years. Fans have seen bits and pieces of the drama between the sisters since Kim was a cast member on the show.

Kyle famously outed her sister Kim Richards’ addiction issues during Season 1 of RHOBH.

This season should be different because Kathy and Kyle’s problems are expected to take center stage. Kathy and Kyle played nice during Kathy’s first season as a friend, but the tides seem to be shifting.

Viewers should stay tuned to see how things unfold, especially since the reunion has not yet been filmed, so more developments in the complex relationship are certain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.