Paola Mayfield’s racy photo sparks Russ breakup rumors, critics slam her skimpy attire

Paola sparked rumors that she and Russ Mayfield have split up again. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield‘s latest suggestive photo has her fans wondering if she and her husband, Russ Mayfield, have gone their separate ways.

A recent social media share from Paola has 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Russ.

Paola recently posed for a seductive set of photos, and her caption has many of her fans scratching their heads.

Posing for a racy carousel post, Paola kneeled on a sofa as she arched her back, donning a skimpy black lingerie set and showing off her new, shorter red hairstyle next to her Christmas tree.

She captioned her post, “So ready to decorate my new place! What are your plans for December?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The fact that Paola referred to her location as “her” place and not hers and Russ’s got her millions of followers wondering about their relationship status.

90 Day Fiance fans question whether Paola and Russ Mayfield have split

“No mam where [is your] husband at????” asked one of Paola’s curious followers.

Another one of Paola’s fans questioned what they might have missed since she’s in a new place and asked, “Are they separated?”

“Wheres russ,” read another comment from a curious follower.

Another eagle-eyed fan pointed out that although Russ mentions he’s the husband of Paola Mayfield in his IG bio, Paola makes no such mention of her husband in her bio. “My detective work leaves me as confused as ever,” they added.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola and Russ tied the knot in 2013 after appearing during the first season of 90 Day Fiance. The couple welcomed their 3-year-old son, Axel, in January 2019.

Paola and Russ have been transparent about the issues in their marriage. Paola publicly announced their split in 2021, telling her fans she and Russ were taking a break from their marriage.

However, the two reconciled and remained married while attending marriage counseling and appear to continue working on their relationship.

Critics slam Paola Mayfield’s racy picture

Paola’s sultry photoshoot raised questions about her and Russ’ marriage, and it also attracted criticism from detractors who felt it was indecent.

Several of Paola’s critics compared her look to that of a porn star. One asked, “Is she a porn star now?” while others felt she acts and looked like an adult entertainment star. Another commenter even asked Paola if she was working as a prostitute.

Others were concerned for her and Russ’s 3-year-old son, Axel, who may see the photos when he’s older.

“Poor Axel having to explain these pictures when he is older,” commented a disparager who felt her photo wasn’t G-rated, while another questioned whether she had respect for Axel.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Although Paola didn’t provide any clear answers on the state of her marriage to Russ, her Instagram activity indicates that the two were on good terms as recently as last month.

After celebrating nine years of marriage in October 2022, the former reality TV stars enjoyed a family day at Disney World together, including Axel and several of Paola’s siblings.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.