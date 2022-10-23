Paola Mayfield struts her stuff in leather mini and glittery knee-high boots

Paola used a boat dock as her personal runway in her latest video. Pic credit: TLC

Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance fame showed off her best catwalk moves as she strutted across a boat dock.

Paola doesn’t shy away from turning up the heat on social media, sharing sexy photos and videos with her adoring fans.

The Colombian-born beauty takes pride in her fitness routine and is always happy to show off the fruits of her labor, as she did in her most recent video on Instagram.

Set to the tune of Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Paola’s video showcased the professional wrestler’s incredible physique.

Walking on a boat dock at night and looking like a model in a music video, Paola worked her angles as she sashayed her way toward the camera as the wind blew her hair.

The beautiful, newly-blonde bombshell was clad in a form-fitting leather miniskirt which she paired with a black top with a risque sheer cutout at the chest, highlighting her enviable curves and trim waistline.

Paola Mayfield works it in a leather miniskirt and sparkly knee-high boots

Paola’s glittery knee-high boots accentuated her toned legs as they caught the light with each step toward the camera. The reality TV star placed one hand on her hip and carried a sparkly silver purse in her other hand as she tossed her hair in the wind, giving fierce model vibes.

She simply captioned her share with a hashtag that indicated her location, Miami Beach.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As is typically the case, Paola’s followers showed their appreciation for the post, which garnered thousands of likes. Taking to the comments section, Paola’s fans gushed over her makeshift runway share.

Paola showed her gratitude to a fan who told her, “You look absolutely amazing!” while another admirer told her the video was “wonderful” in her native language, Spanish.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Hyping up the fitness and nutrition coach, another commenter wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you deserve that and much more girly go get that $$$ 👏👏👏👏👏 ,” while another fan called her a “mermaid, emerged from the sea.”

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield doesn’t have catwalk aspirations

Although Paola is flourishing in a career in the fitness and professional wrestling industries, she revealed last year during a YouTube video that her dream has always been to be an actor. She shot down the rumors that her dream was to become a supermodel, something that she admitted didn’t interest her.

“I never liked to be super skinny. Seriously, that’s not my thing. I don’t like it. And you know, to be able to become this model, you need to have a certain height, you know,” Paola told her fans. “Also, you need to be super skinny depending on the kind of modeling you want to do. I never liked runways – it was never my thing – so that’s why I never push it hard.”

Paola shared that she’s been taking advantage of every opportunity she’s been afforded since her season on 90 Day Fiance ended. And she admitted that although she’s recognized from the show, her fame hasn’t earned her jobs; instead, she’s worked hard for them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.