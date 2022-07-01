Paola Mayfield struts around wrestling ring in hot pink two-piece

Paola shared video of herself entering the wrestling ring as her alter ego, Paola Blaze. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield recently shared footage of herself prancing around a wrestling ring while in gear as her alter ego, Paola Blaze.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Paola has branched off and tried her hand at some different career moves. Being a fitness enthusiast, it was a natural choice for the Colombian-born beauty to venture into professional wrestling.

Paola wrestles for USA Pro Wrestling under the name Paola Blaze, also known as The Dark Angel. Taking to her Instagram Reels earlier this week, Paola shared a video of herself entering the ring before a recent match in a post she captioned, “Fantastic crowd and great opponents!”

Paola Mayfield in hot pink two-piece with fishnets for wrestling match

As she entered the gymnasium, Paola struck her famous pose, stopping to extend both arms to either side of her body as she popped each hip before giving high-fives to some of the crowd. Paola continued towards the ring at the center of the room, first walking around and flirting with the audience before entering the ring.

Paola showed off her flexibility and some of her wrestling moves in a hot pink, two-piece outfit. Paola’s ensemble included a halter-neck crop top with a mesh cut-out covering her ample cleavage, accentuated by black trim and strategically-placed silver studs.

Coordinating with the crop top, Paola added matching hot pink sleeve cuffs with black trim and bikini bottoms to finish off the set. She paired the outfit with black fishnet stockings, hot pink thigh highs that matched the material from her outfit, and black wrestling shoes. The 35-year-old mom to Axel wore her hair in alien buns to top off the fierce look.

In the comments section of the post, Paola’s fans gushed over her performance and her look for the day.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance cast, viewers show Paola some love in the comments

One of the first to comment was a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Jess Caroline. 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Jess from her time on Season 5 of Happily Ever After? when she was in a relationship with Colt Johnson.

Jess showed her admiration for Paola’s look and performance with a slew of fire and red-heart emojis. Another one of Paola’s admirers commented, “You are amazing 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 #girlpower,” and Paola showed her gratitude with a reply, thanking her fan.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

“Killing it as always @paola_mayfield,” read another comment of praise with one complimenting Paola’s look for the event: “Lookin so cute. ❤️ love that hair style.”

Paola has been setting her Instagram on fire lately, showing off her toned physique and enviable curves, all thanks to the hard work she puts in at the gym as well as in the kitchen.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.