90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield is booked and busy, but she doesn’t mind.

The newly-platinum blonde beauty reflected on a long day and expressed how thankful she is for everything she has.

In a recent Instagram post, Paola shared two stunning photos of herself striking a modelesque pose.

For her photoshoot, Paola was clad in a plunging black crop top with long sleeves and a tie front. She paired her top with black, high-waisted pants, which hugged her every curve.

Paola’s blonde hair was parted on the side, and she sported long extensions that extended nearly to her waist in relaxed waves.

The Colombian-born stunner rocked a neutral makeup palette with perfectly arched brows, winged eyeliner, and a pop of color with a hot pink lip.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield looked lovely as she sent well wishes to her ‘loves’

Paola stood before a light blue wall, which served as the backdrop for her photos, and worked her angles to accentuate her curvy physique.

Looking happy and rejuvenated in the photos, Paola captioned her share, “My loves here wishing them the best. Long day today❤️ Wishing you mis amores the best 💋 Long day, but grateful for what I have!”

Paola didn’t mention what was responsible for making her day seem long, but she has plenty to keep her busy. She’s a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and professional wrestler.

Paola dishes on wrestling becoming her passion

Earlier this year, Paola talked about her transition into a career under her ring name, Paola Blaze. She told Sportskeeda that when she moved to the U.S. from Colombia, she gained a lot of weight due to enjoying American cuisine and not working out much.

Being so far away from her family and feeling as though she needed to find purpose, Paola wanted to discover her passion.

Despite getting a slow start in the fitness industry, Paola eventually worked her way up, improving her endurance and strength. After becoming certified as a trainer and nutrition coach, Paola set her sights on wrestling.

She was inspired to wrestle after watching an actress in a movie. And although she loves her career, it hasn’t been all easy sailing.

“For me, this transition, it hasn’t been easy because I’m learning English as I go, and if I was entering into a new world, it was a whole new vocabulary for me,” Paola said.

“The names of the moves, being able to understand your opponents from different countries… I wasn’t expecting this transition, I didn’t expect to be this passionate about it,” she added.

And now that she’s made a name for herself as Paola Blaze, she wants to make sure she is known for more than just appearing on reality TV.

“I wanna be able to have people see me not just as this reality TV star but also as someone who has this talent,” said Paola.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.