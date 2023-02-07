90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield has proved over the years that she can rock any hair color and style, and she did just that with her recent hot pink short hair reveal.

The 35-year-old Colombian native also has a talent for modeling and looking good in, well, anything. Paola works hard for her fit physique and her pink short hair reveal outfit was very flattering on the mom of one.

Professional wrestler Paola treated her 1.1 million followers on Instagram to a carousel of five different photos sporting her new hair with a look in glasses.

The first image was of Paola from the knees up, serving looks to the camera while standing in front of a cream-colored wall. She was wearing black-rimmed glasses. Her highlighter pink hair with slightly dark roots was down and resting on her shoulders.

For her outfit, the stunning fitness coach went with a baby blue skintight catsuit that laced up from the midsection with black string. Several black lines in the fabric hugged Paola’s curves and made the catsuit pop.

Paola’s other four looks were all in the same outfit with the same hair and glasses but she modeled from different angles in the post she captioned, “Because I like it like that 😎.”

Paola Mayfield shared an arm workout with 90 Day Fiance fans

Paola has a home gym that she workouts out in sometimes, and last week, she showed fans two of her arm workouts there.

The first few photos Paola shared were modelesque poses using the gym and equipment.

The last two shares of the post were videos where Paola was pumping hand weights.

For the first exercise, Paola was lying flat on her workout bench with her back slightly arched as she pushed the weights straight up from her shoulders.

The next video showed Paola with the weight bench angled as she pushed the weights up from that position.

Paola has an adorable family of three

90 Day Fiance viewers got familiar with Paola and her now-husband of nine years, Russ Mayfield when the pair were on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After?

While it all hasn’t been smooth sailing, Paola and Russ seem to be in a good place now and are enjoying life as a family.

Two weeks ago, Paolo shared a snap of herself and Russ posing in a squat next to each other as Axel stood smiling in the middle.

Paola captioned the post with three heart emojis.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Discovery+.