Paola Mayfield shows off post-workout glow in crop top and pink hotpants

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield continues to prove how serious she is about her workout routine.

The Colombian-born beauty has made a career out of her love of everything fitness-related.

As a certified personal trainer, Zumba instructor, nutrition coach, and professional wrestler, Paola knows that staying in shape is a constant work in progress.

Despite her grueling workout sessions, Paola still looks gorgeous, even drenched in sweat.

Paola showed off her post-workout glow in a recent Instagram Story Boomerang.

In the shot, Paola stood inside her new Florida home’s solarium amongst her variety of at-home exercise equipment.

Paola showed off her post-workout glow. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

The formerly reality TV star donned a light gray crop top that tied in a knot just below her chest. Paola paired her short-sleeved top with a pair of hot pink boyshorts, highlighting her trim waistline and toned tummy.

Paola put her bright red hair in alien buns and left her face-framing bangs down, sporting a pair of stylish black-rimmed glasses with gold circle detailing on the frames.

Paola slightly stuck out her tongue to capture the image, which she chose not to caption.

Although Paola is extremely dedicated to staying in tip-top shape, she also knows it’s important to listen to her body.

90 Day Fiance veteran Paola Mayfield encourages her fans to listen to their bodies and take rest days

Taking to her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page this week, Paola recorded a video from a parking lot, letting her followers know she was taking a rest day.

“Guys, today, no motivation whatsoever. I was so tired and sore – like you know, I’m doing this eight-day challenge on the bike,” Paola began her video, noting that she had also wrestled the day prior, adding to her fatigue.

“I was like, ‘You know what? My body feels like it needs to rest.’ So I decided to just chill today, enjoy my meal, and tomorrow – even though tomorrow probably I’m gonna be training again – but I’m going back to my bike.”

Paola apologized for not posting anything on Instagram for the day but noted, “Sometimes you gotta listen to your body. And I’m just gonna eat and relax and watch movies.”

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Paola is participating in an eight-day bike challenge. Paola has been engaging in 90 minutes of cardio on her smart bike, followed by a cold plunge into her pool.

Paola submerges herself in her pool – which is set to a chilly 59 degrees – directly after her workouts. Cold-plunging, or cold water therapy, is said to have several health benefits, including elevating mood, aiding in pain relief, and assisting with exercise recovery.

Paola stays in shape with a plant-based, vegan diet

For Paola, balance equals happiness. The fitness fanatic recently shared a video on Instagram detailing one of her plant-based vegan meals.

“I always say that with balance, there is always happiness,” Paola said in the video. Paola explained that she made her pancakes with a plant-based protein mix, adding half a banana and some vegan milk to achieve her delicious-looking, healthy pancakes.

To top off her breakfast, Paola poured syrup on her pancakes and sprinkled them with coconut flakes, adding some blueberries and strawberries on the side for extra sweetness.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.