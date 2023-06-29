Paola Mayfield shows off incredible physique in poolside bikini snap

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield is serious about taking great care of her body, and it shows.

The Colombian native is a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and professional wrestler, so staying in shape is part of her daily life.

The newly-blonde stunner recently took some time out of her busy schedule to pose for a poolside snap.

Paola turned up the heat as she sat on the edge of the pool in her Florida home, looking fit and fabulous in a curve-accentuating bikini.

The 36-year-old bombshell rocked a hot pink bikini with a halterneck top featuring a plunging neckline that showed off her curves. The bottoms of Paola’s two-piece highlighted her toned midsection.

Paola wore her platinum blonde hair in a messy updo and accessorized with a tortoise-shell choker. The fitness enthusiast sat with one arm on the concrete and the other on her knee as her tanned complexion glistened in the sunlight.

Paola turned up the heat with a sexy bikini shot. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Paola opted not to caption her pic, allowing her jaw-dropping physique to do all the talking.

Paola Mayfield is a fitness aficionado who follows a healthy diet to maintain her sensational figure

So, how does Paola manage to look so incredible in a bikini? As mentioned, Paola takes her fitness efforts and diet plan very seriously.

The mom of one adheres to a meat-free diet packed with plenty of protein, veggies, and fruits. Paola shares many of her favorite recipes on her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page, which has amassed 103,000 followers.

Paola also shares many of her workouts with her followers, showing them how to achieve a fit physique using at-home workouts. Paola has set up an outdoor gym in the solarium of her home, where she can often be found lifting heavy weights and using her stationary bike to get in her cardio.

Super Pao Fit is just one of Paola’s business endeavors. She has used her expertise in diet and exercise to create a career for herself, offering her clients workout programs, meal plans, and online coaching. She also sells resistance bands, personalized autographed photos, and some of her secondhand wardrobe items online.

The 90 Day Fiance alum gave up modeling and acting for a career in the fitness industry

Before moving to the U.S. with her husband, Russ Mayfield, Paola worked as a model and shoe designer in her native country of Colombia. While she appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 1, Paola continued to model and began acting in films, commercials, and music videos.

However, Paola decided to make a career change when she saw how much attention she gained from fans following her fitness journey.

Paola also shows off her skills in the ring under her professional wrestling stage name, Paola Blaze. She often shares videos of herself performing her skilled high-flying moves and body slams.

Paola is thankful for being able to find her passion and parlay it into her work while helping others achieve their fitness goals in the process.

“I’m grateful that I’ve found my passion in fitness as well as my career path,” Paola says. “Today I am who I am thanks to my followers and husband’s influence.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.