Paola Mayfield shares why 90 Day Fiance stars have plastic surgery: ‘Our insecurities come into play’

Paola Mayfield thinks she knows why some of her 90 Day Fiance co-stars choose to go under the knife after appearing on reality TV.

The TLC star is no stranger to plastic surgery herself, having recently undergone her second breast augmentation, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

While the Colombian-born beauty continues to heal from surgery, she opened up to In Touch during a video interview to discuss the pressure put on reality TV personalities to alter their appearances.

“I feel like we get judged so much that, like, I feel like our insecurities come into play,” Paola revealed.

Paola noted that being on the small screen invites critics to point out 90 Day Fiance cast members’ physical characteristics, particularly ones they choose to criticize, and this plays a huge role in reality TV stars opting to have surgery.

“When people point out the things that you maybe have seen and noticed, it’s like, ‘OK,’ I look at myself, and I’m like, ‘This is who I am, I can’t do anything about it,'” Paola shared. “But then when people start pointing [it] out so much, you’re just like, ‘OK, lemme try to do something.'”

Plenty of 90 Day Fiance stars have opted for plastic surgery

Paola isn’t the first star from the 90 Day Fiance franchise to go under the knife, and she certainly won’t be the last.

Others have had work done, ranging from fillers and Botox injections to facelifts and Brazilian Butt Lifts.

One name that comes to mind when we think about 90 Day Fiance stars who have had plastic surgery is Darcey Silva, who has admitted to undergoing a multitude of procedures and operations such as a facelift, breast augmentation, liposuction, lip filler, and even gastric bypass surgery.

Another face from the 90 Day Fiance franchise who has been open about the work they’ve done is Jasmine Pineda, who had a breast augmentation, blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her eye area, liposuction, and permanent makeup on her eyebrows and lips.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars who also admitted to going under the knife include Yara Zaya, Angela Deem, Anfisa Nava, Larissa Santos Lima, and Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva.

Paola Mayfield suffered complications during her recent breast augmentation

As for Paola, her recent breast augmentation was successful but not without some complications.

As she explained to In Touch, she learned that her previous implants were made of silicone, not saline, as her former surgeon claimed. Silicone breast implants are no longer used as the material is considered a carcinogen.

This accounted for massive scar tissue and a lengthier surgery time so her surgeon could correct the issue.

“My surgery was supposed to be an hour and a half, and it took three hours and a half because of how bad they were, like the condition,” Paola revealed.

So, how did Paola’s husband of nearly 10 years, Russ Mayfield, feel about her going under the knife for a second time?

Paola’s husband Russ Mayfield was ‘very supportive’ of her decision to have surgery again

The reality TV star-turned-pro wrestler says Russ encouraged her to have the surgery.

“Everybody knows that my husband is very supportive,” Paola shared. “He told me that, yeah, I needed the change because after having a baby, even when you have breasts, like having a baby, it definitely [changes] your body a lot.”

As Paola continues healing from her surgery, she’s slowly returning to her active lifestyle. She posted a photo with her surgeon, Dr. Azad, on Instagram this week and gushed over her results.

Admittedly, Paola is “thrilled” with the outcome and says that thanks to Dr. Azan’s “exceptional” work, “I have regained my self-confidence and feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.