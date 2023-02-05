90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield takes her health and fitness regime very seriously.

The stunning Colombian native is currently participating in an eight-day bike challenge and daily cold water plunges.

Paola shared footage of herself undergoing her grueling workout, followed by a dip in the pool, on her Super Pao Fit Team Instagram page.

The 35-year-old bombshell began her video from inside her pool, where she noted the temperature was 59 degrees.

Next, she downed a scoop of Women’s Best pre-workout to fuel her body ahead of her interactive cycling workout.

Paola hopped onto her ProForm stationary bike in her Florida home’s solarium, overlooking her pool, ready to pedal her way to better health.

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield cold plunges following a grueling bike ride

The former TLC star was clad in a black sports bra and matching boy shorts and wore her red hair parted in the middle, pulling it up into two buns on either side.

After 90 minutes of cardio, Paola was ready for a dip in her pool, jumping right into the cold water without hesitation.

Following her plunge, Paola did a little dance before chugging a post-workout shake and then took another dip in the chilly water.

Her Reel, set to the tune After Party by Chela Rivas, was captioned, “Today is my 3rd day of the 8-day bike challenge! Almost 90 minutes and, of course, my everyday swimming in cold water! #superpaofitteam.”

Cold-plunging is all the rage right now. According to Everyday Health, there are several potential benefits to submerging oneself into cold water, including aiding in exercise recovery, relieving pain, and boosting mood.

Paola is dedicated to diet and exercise

As a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, Paola is well-versed in the benefits of eating right and staying active. Her Super Pao Fit Team IG page boasts her meal plans, workout programs, and online coaching.

Paola often shares her workouts and daily meals with her 104,000 followers on the page.

Paola follows a mostly vegan, plant-based diet and offers her followers meal ideas. In one such post, Paola shared one of her lunches, which consisted of salad, sweet plantains, and vegan meatballs.

To incorporate protein into her diet and avoid meat, Paola eats lots of tofu and substitutes lettuce wraps for flour-based ones. She also drinks apple cider vinegar every day.

As far as exercise goes, Paola engages in both cardio and weight-lifting. In addition to riding her bike, Paola also enjoys alternating between running on the treadmill, rollerskating, or jogging.

Paola encourages her clients to find something they enjoy when it comes to working out to keep them engaged.

In addition to her fitness instructor and nutritional coach work, Paola is a professional wrestler under her ring name, Paola Blaze. Training for her grueling matches also takes plenty of practice and dedication, but Paola is equipped to do it all.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.