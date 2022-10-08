Paola Mayfield plays hop scotch in skimpy bikini and mesh coverup

Paola left little to the imagination in a bikini and mesh coverup while she played hopscotch. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield wowed her fans during a game of hopscotch in a barely-there bikini and a mesh coverup.

Not one to shy away from sharing jaw-dropping pics and videos, Paola has proved once again that she knows how to capture the attention of her millions of fans.

The Colombian-born beauty recently got in some exercise while having some fun and looked fabulous while doing it.

Taking to TikTok, Paola posed in front of the camera to adjust her hair and give her fans a look at her attire before hopping around a hopscotch grid.

For the video, set to the song BIZCOCHITO by Rosalia, Paola donned a blue, floral-print string bikini topped with a rainbow-colored mesh coverup. Paola’s bikini left little to the imagination but her coverup, although mesh, provided some coverage from the Florida sun.

The newly-blonde stunner first adjusted her hair for the camera before turning around for a cheeky view. Next, she hit the grid to play the popular playground game outside of her RV.

Paola Mayfield in skimpy bikini and mesh coverup plays hopscotch

Wearing round sunglasses and a pair of white slides, Paola hopped towards the camera, showing off her great balance before she turned in the other direction.

After completing her hopscotch round, Paola laughed for the camera as she adjusted her sunglasses as the video ended.

Paola’s share garnered plenty of positive attention and some of her followers took to the comments to pay her some compliments.

“Perfection,” read a comment from one of Paola’s admirers while another penned, “First…… 🥰 So Gorgeous ❤” One fan told the reality TV star that she was “Goals” in their comment.

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/TikTok

Paola took to Instagram to share some more photos of herself rocking her blue, floral-print bikini, this time without the coverup.

In one post, Paola enjoyed a “beach day” as she stood on the sand in front of the Atlantic Ocean in several different poses.

Paola’s career since 90 Day Fiance

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance’s inaugural season, Paola has branched into her career as a professional wrestler under the name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel in the ring, as well as a personal trainer and nutritional coach.

Paola’s career requires that she stays in tip-top shape, and she proved her dedication to fitness recently in another Instagram share. Letting her 1.1 million followers know that she wasn’t feeling up to a workout, she found the motivation to push through regardless.

“Today was one of those days that I didn’t feel like working out. I think I woke up with a cold or something,” Paola captioned the post, adding, “I didn’t want that to stop me from my goals, so I pushed myself to get it done! I did a great workout, by the way, and I even did my daily run 💁🏼‍♀️ almost two miles!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.